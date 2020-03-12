Bernie's down, but he's not out, insisting he's staying in the primaries

With Joe Biden having swept both Super Tuesday and Mini Super Tuesday, most people began writing epitaphs for Bernie. However, Bernie is refusing to stand aside. With Biden looking increasingly fragile, both physically and mentally, this may be a good gamble on Bernie’s part.

Joe Biden has 861 delegates to Bernie Sanders 710. The first man to get 1,991 pledged delegates is the Democrat candidate. With Bernie only 151 delegates away from Biden, he may believe he still has a path to victory.

Ordinarily, that path would be laughable because Bernie almost certainly cannot win Florida. His love for Fidel Castro has alienated Florida’s Cuban population, and his hostility to Israel and affinity for anti-Semites has frightened Florida’s Jewish community.

This election is different, though, and that difference is Joe Biden. On paper, Biden looks good. While he’s hewed left to keep up with the other Democrat primary candidates, Biden still has a reputation for moderation. He’s also been clinging to Obama’s coattails, something that gave him an advantage with blacks in South Carolina. With Americans generally leery of socialism, and blacks a necessary constituency for a Democrat victory, he should be a sure thing against Bernie.

That’s Biden on paper, though. In real life, there’s something wrong with Joe Biden. Videos are piling up showing his gaffes, his lies, his explosive temper, his confusion, and his memory loss. These are not the traits of a winning candidate, especially in a time when America feels vulnerable.

During his “I’m still in it to win it” press conference, Bernie admitted that “last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view.” He contended, though that the problem wasn’t with his ideas, but was the mistaken belief about his electability (or rather, his inability to be elected). And that’s where the debate comes in.

Bernie was blunt: “On Sunday, I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend Joe Biden.”

One can just see the wheels turning in Bernie’s head. During the last debate, Biden blurted out that 157 million Americans had died because of guns in the past thirteen years. There’s a good likelihood he’ll be equally muddled in the upcoming debate, something that can only reflect well on Bernie.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D., S.C.) is worried about something bad happening. That’s why, in an interview with NPR on Tuesday, after Biden’s strong showing, he said that it’s time to declare Biden the winner and shut down the primaries:

I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination. Quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates. Because you don’t do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it’s obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you.

As an example of the kind of trouble attenuated primaries can cause, Clyburn pointed to the 1988 primary, when then-Sen. Al Gore’s campaign found that Willie Horton, a prisoner released on a Massachusetts furlough program that Dukakis had supported, raped a woman. During the general election campaign, Bush used that information to his advantage.

Clyburn is correct that primary candidates are good at digging up dirt that the opposing party can then use during the general election. Still, he must be worried about Biden’s abilities.

It’s also a dead certainty that Bernie is banking on Biden’s problems. He believes that, if voters in future primary states see Biden meltdown before their eyes, they will feel that they have no option other than to vote for Bernie. And because Bernie has no loyalty to the Democrat Party, it won’t bother him to ignore the establishment’s concerns.

Between Bernie and Biden, it’s really a Hobson’s choice: two old millionaires, one a communist, one senile, both of whom have been sucking on the government teat for more than 50 years. Still, if Bernie wins, and if America is still reeling from coronavirus, it’s a sure thing Bernie will use the chaos to impose socialism on America, starting with medicine and eventually encompassing everything.