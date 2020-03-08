Another one: Leftist cheers coronavirus as a means of getting rid of elderly climate skeptics

Less than a week after Denver city councilwoman Candi CdeBaca touted spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies to kill them all off, another leftist has stepped up to the plate, calling for the spread of coronavirus to kill off old people, who are statistically more likely to be climate skeptics.

According to Marc Morano's Climate Depot, citing a Liberty Sentinel staff report:

In a column headlined “Coronavirus can trigger a new industrial revolution,” writer Ed Conway sounds positively ghoulish. “Don’t take this the wrong way but if you were a young, hardline environmentalist looking for the ultimate weapon against climate change, you could hardly design anything better than coronavirus,” the sicko wrote. “Unlike most other such diseases, it kills mostly the old who, let’s face it, are more likely to be climate sceptics,” he added. Conway also touted the economy being on lock down, which he said would reduce the amount of “greenhouse gases” released into the atmosphere.

Of course, human emissions of CO2 make up just a fraction of 1 percent of all the “greenhouse gases” present naturally in the atmosphere.

Conway is an “Economics Editor” for Sky News, a British broadcaster owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., the owner of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. The parent company is a corporate member of the subversive globalist group known as the Council on Foreign Relations.

We haven't seen any bloodthirstiness about spreading disease to the left, coming from the right. But now we have repeated instances of leftists openly lobbying for killing off their political rivals, in a bloodthirst unseen in American history. They seem to fantasize about it all the time.They're thinking about literally trying to kill us.

What does this obnoxious threat pattern, unchecked as a virus itself, say about them?

