Another misleading anti-Trump story

A few months ago, I saw a poll that Americans do not exactly trust the media:

Americans remain largely mistrustful of the mass media as 41% currently have "a great deal" or "fair amount" of trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news "fully, accurately and fairly."

Yes, the poll is about six months old, but nothing has happened to improve the credibility of the media.

Another story just came out that President Trump is not taking the virus seriously. This is the story:

U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Donald Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen, according to U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting.

And then comes the next paragraph:

The intelligence reports didn't predict when the virus might land on U.S. shores or recommend particular steps that public health officials should take, issues outside the purview of the intelligence agencies. But they did track the spread of the virus in China, and later in other countries, and warned that Chinese officials appeared to be minimizing the severity of the outbreak.

So the intelligence folks told President Trump there was a virus out there but not much more specific than that. They couldn't say when it would hit the U.S. or make any specific recommendations to fight the spread.

I guess that's like saying to the pilot: "Hey friend, there is some turbulence out there but we don't know where or if it will even hit your plane."

We don't need a petty bunch of reporters looking to make the president look bad.

