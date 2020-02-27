The Sanders plan: You do all the work, he gets all the money, power, and glory

Fresh from his Democratic primary victories last week, Vermont's Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent-Democratic Socialist-Democrat-whatever brand will get him elected) on Monday announced his latest government free-stuff giveaway if elected, including -- free child care, free nursery school, free education from birth till whenever, everything...freeeeeeeee! Whee!

In the 21st century, a free public education system that goes from kindergarten through high school is no longer good enough. We will guarantee a quality education, from child care through college, as a right to all.

As president, Bernie will:

Guarantee every child in America free full-day, full-week, high-quality child care from infancy through age three, regardless of income. Provide child care at least 10 hours a day and ensure programs operate at times to serve parents who work non-traditional hours. Building off the success of the existing federal child care programs, the universal free child care program will be funded by the federal government and administered by state agencies and tribal governments in cooperation and in collaboration with public school districts, and other relevant agencies and organizations. The federal funding will cover the full cost of child care services and pay for the workers as well as capital expenses. As a condition of funding, the federal government will set quality standards for the program, including minimum wages for workers and mandated low child-to-adult ratios and small group sizes for delivery of services. Guarantee every child access to a full-day, full-week pre-kindergarten education, regardless of income, starting at age 3. Free, universal pre-kindergarten will be funded in full by the federal government, and be locally administered.

But free stuff, especially coming with a government "guarantee" is very expensive, so where will the money come from? Well, this is Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist -- the good kind of socialist we've been assured -- so the source will be the usual for Democrats: Other peoples' money. And who has that money? The wealthy. And Sanders has the moral right to spend it as he pleases.

We will demand that the wealthiest people and most profitable corporations in America pay their fair share of taxes. By taxing the extreme wealth of the top 0.1 percent, we can invest $1.5 trillion over the next decade on guaranteeing free, universal, quality child care and early education for all.

Even more "free...high quality" education -- with no responsibility from the parents and/or students -- extracted by an ever-expanding government -- more than now, he promises -- from millionaire and billionaires. Uh, scratch the former. Sanders, with all his lefty, lofty hot air theories, who was a total failure in any private economic endeavor, is a millionaire. Yes, he is, thanks to his and his current wife's ability to leech from the government. And so he has shifted the burden for subsidizing basic personal responsibilities to just the billionaires. Or to anyone but himself while he strokes his own ego, virtue-signaling all the way.

For instance, his proposed free quality education fantasy is full of crocodile tears about the plight of single mothers:

Single moms, for whom child care is often a necessity, pay much larger proportions of their income toward child care compared to married couples. In general, mothers are 40 percent more likely than fathers to report a negative impact on their career outcomes due to child care considerations.

Sanders speaks from experience about this because while he was busy saving the world, according to himself, that is, this deadbeat, sexist pig dad couldn't be bothered with such trivial matters as caring for, supporting his own child born to a woman he didn't marry.

Of course, this has NOTHING to do with the close, loving relationship Sanders has with his son - but it does show a man so driven to build his political career that he'd ignore the very real needs of his child who had to live on welfare because of it. — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) February 24, 2020

Why have you never written about how Sanders chose not to work while his young son was being raised in poverty by a single mother? Why not ask him why he chose not to work, take unemployment and run for office 4x while son was living on welfare? Sanders' white male entitlement?

You've heard Bernie Sanders say every family should be able to get quality, affordable child care. Now he's telling everybody exactly how he'd do that. https://huffpost.com/entry/sanders-free-universal-child-care-plan_n_5e52f4aac5b629695f5c3e0f?ncid=engmodushpmg00000004… # via @HuffPostPol

He couldn't pay for his own kid's childcare. Now he's going to find a way to pay for everybody's? Is he just going to steal EW's plan the way he stole his neighbor's electricity?

During last night's Democratic debate in South Carolina, Sanders once again blathered about the importance of early education, airily repeating his "free" and "quality" government-provided pre-kindergarten indoctrination...er education proposal that was so successful in say...Cuba. However, young children need one-on-one loving parental attention not professional supervision, no matter how caring, but Sanders couldn't even provide that to his young son and his harassed mother.

And that sums up Sanders' Democratic Socialist party platform -- you do the work, he gets the money. And the glory! And the power!

Image credit: Twitter screen shot