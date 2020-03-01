Remembering Glenn Miller, who gave soldiers hope

Once in a while, I visit with Bob Jagers, author and D-Day veteran. I enjoy the war stories and the memories of a 99-year-old man who was present on that fateful day from World War II.

Not long ago, we spoke about Glenn Miller. He said that his three favorite things back then were getting a letter from his girl and eventual wife, baseball news about his favorite Detroit Tigers, and catching Glenn Miller's music on the radio.

We remember that Glenn Miller was born in Iowa on this day in 1904. He tragically disappeared over the English Channel December 1944. His plane was lost en route to Paris, where he was going to play for the troops who had just liberated France.

We don't know much about his disappearance, but there are some reports that his small plane may have been hit by RAF bombers dropping their bombs into the waters of channel, or the "friendly fire theory." In other words, Miller may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Glenn Miller's influence went beyond music, as any veteran from that period will tell you. He was too old to be drafted at 38, but he joined the service anyway.

Miller made a huge difference in the life and times of G.I.s far away and desperately looking for some connection with the homeland.

