Ocasio-Cortez touches her hair and face several times while warning people not to do so because of coronavirus

“Do as I say, not as I do” could be the motto of the progressive Left. Think jet-setting politicians who warn the rest of us to minimize our carbon footprint. But rarely do we get such an immediate demonstration of the fatuousness of their advice.

In the grim face of the threat of coronavirus, the poster girl for brainless progressivism provides a moment of humor. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters following a briefing on the epidemic, and unconsciously demonstrated the importance of mindfulness and self-awareness (two qualities she sorely lacks) in conducting ourselves in a way that minimizes disease transmission.

Below is a two-an-a-half minute video of her remarks, via C-SPAN and Grabien.

The transcript, with the key verbiage in italics:

REPORTER: “Can you characterize what you heard in the meeting, were your questions answered, and do you feel like you’re getting the response that needs to come from this task force?”

OCASIO-CORTEZ: “Well, it’s still ongoing, we are getting — it is still ongoing, so we are getting some increased our responses from the CDC and relevant officials. I think what’s really important is that folks stay as diligent as possible about symptoms and to call the CDC hotline if you have been in contact, if you have recently traveled. There is a lot of screening happening at airports, but as we know, we have our first locally acquired case in California. So we want to just make sure that everyone stays calm, but if for any reason you have pneumonia-type symptoms with little to no cost to make sure you contact the CDC or your physician.”

REPORTER: “Do you think that [inaudible] gave more information to the extent this is going to go, is this going to expand, is it going to contract? I mean, were they alarmist?”

OCASIO-CORTEZ: “Well, we have — we have — the meeting was declassified so much of the information that we have is in line with the public statements that have been released by the CDC. I think what’s, again, what’s important is that folks a) remain calm, but b) I know it sounds banal, but one of the key parts to prevent transmission is washing your hands and not touching your face. So there’s a lot of folks that are trying to ask themselves, ‘Do I need a mask? Talk to me about the efficacy of the mask?’ A mask will not protect you if you don’t wash your hands and if you continue to touch your face. So make sure that — that is the key number one thing that you need to do, 20 seconds, ‘Happy Birthday’ twice, and to make sure that — that — again, that you make sure that — that that we stay diligent on those public health aspects. Our public health system is going to be the key critical aspect of preventing transmission.”