Never forget the media's blind eye to Obama's corruption

The media are outraged that former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich had to serve only eight years out of a fourteen-year sentence for corruption. They say it sends a bad message that political corruption is OK. But what is outrageous and sends a message that political corruption is OK is when the Justice Department, most of the media, and other Democrats didn't care about the massive political corruption of Barack Obama throughout his political life and supported him no matter what he did.

Obama was above the law.

In 2004, then–Illinois senator Obama stole one million dollars of taxpayer money, disguised as a grant, and gave it to his wife's employer, where family friend Valerie Jarrett happened to be a director. Jarrett had hired Michelle as an executive at $120,000 per year.

After the hospital got the million, Michelle got a $197,000 raise to $317,000 for what seemed to be a part-time job. (I am sure all of us can relate to a 200% raise or a $317,000 salary.) Michelle's main job was to dump low-income, unprofitable patients onto other hospitals (the Obamas have always been so compassionate and empathetic). To tell the poor how good this was, the hospital hired David Axelrod, a campaign adviser for Obama. Later on, they hired the corrupt family friend Eric Whitaker in an executive position.

In summary, Senator Obama stole taxpayer money to pay family, friends, and political supporters.

How often, in Illinois and throughout the country, do politicians steal money to benefit themselves? How many politicians, family members, and friends have gotten extremely rich while burying their snouts in the public trough?

Everyone should remember that when the media say the government is short of money, the private sector is greedy, and people don't pay their fair share, taxpayer money is used to enrich politicians and bureaucrats. After all, several of the richest counties in the U.S. are around D.C. where they produce nothing.

In 2005, after Michelle got the $197,000 raise, the Obamas were now able to buy the Hyde Park mansion they craved. They paid $1,650,000, a discounted price. But the house was not enough. They also craved the vacant piece of land next door, and they couldn't afford it. Luckily, the corrupt Tony Rezko could afford the full $625,000 asking price after Blago and Obama had helped funnel millions of taxpayer funds to him, supposedly for housing developments. Rezko didn't need the property, so why did he buy it other than as a kickback to Obama?

Obama Kick-Back Cronyism — Part 2: Illinois Health And Human Disservices As state senator, Obama's interest extended to medical programs as well as to hospital real estate matters. Soon after his election he unsuccessfully requested a $1 million state "earmark" for the Chicago Medical Center hospital. His wife, Michelle, had been selected for an executive position there by board member and close friend Valerie Jarrett. In 2005 her part-time salary was raised from $120,000 to $317,000, about twice what Obama made as senator. Ms. Obama's primary role was to create what has been described as a low-income "patient-dumping" program called the "South Side Health Collaborative". It featured a gang of "counselors" that advised unprofitable low-income patients they would be better off at other hospitals and clinics. Jarrett gave her approval to the concept, and David Axelrod was hired to promote it. Soon Chicago's inner city populations began hearing that the program would "dramatically improve health care for thousands of South Side residents", and that the medical center was generously willing to provide "a ride on a shuttle bus to other centers". In late 2007 Dr. Eric Whitaker became the hospital's Executive Vice President for Strategic Affiliations and Associate Dean for Community-Based Research. He had worked with Ms. Obama and was recommended to Blago for the job by Senator Barack Obama through mutual pal Tony Rezko. Whitaker had also been hired to an earlier position as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health based on Obama's recommendation, and remains a good friend and member of the President's inner circle. He has vacationed with the Obama family in Martha's Vineyard and Hawaii.

Shady House Deal Plagues Obama Before Obama bought the house he had assisted Rezko in securing millions of tax dollars for housing developments as an Illinois state legislator. Over the Fourth of July Weekend, the Washington Post revealed Obama had also secured a reduced mortgage for the same home, on top of the Rezko's discount, saving him more than $300 a month in mortgage payments. "Shortly after joining the U.S. Senate and while enjoying a surge in income, Barack Obama bought a $1.65 million restored Georgian mansion in an upscale Chicago neighborhood. To finance the purchase, he secured a $1.32 million loan from Northern Trust in Illinois. The freshman Democratic senator received a discount. He locked in an interest rate of 5.625 percent on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, below the average for such loans at the time in Chicago[.]"

The media and other Democrats spent a lot of time ignoring and covering up Obama's clear corruption and relationships as he ran for President in 2008, while they relentlessly attacked McCain and Palin. They were disposable and Obama won. The meddling by the media in support of Obama as they attacked McCain was unrelenting, The NYT even ran a fake front-page story trashing McCain about a purported affair with a lobbyist. It was the equivalent of the fake 20016 Russian dossier story. All that mattered was electing a Democrat.

Most of the media got their way. Obama won.

It is no wonder that as soon as President Obama took office, he showed that he planned to continue the corruption he learned in Illinois and his disdain for the law and the Constitution and he had a bigger pot of gold to play with.

One of the first things he did was violate bankruptcy law by rewarding his political supporters, the unsecured unions of bankrupt General Motors and Chrysler, while screwing more secure bondholders and other unsecured creditors. Using taxpayer money to reward auto unions is no different than the kickbacks to Michelle and others in Illinois.

Then he stole taxpayer money out of the stimulus bill to reward political bundlers. He had learned very well in Illinois. Rewarding political bundlers was no different than taking taxpayer money to reward the criminal Rezko.

Then he used the IRS to target and shut up political opponents. Taxpayer money and manpower were used to violate the free speech and freedom of association rights of people who just wanted smaller government and lower taxes. He couldn't stand the truth and the competition. No one at the IRS was punished for their violation of constitutional rights, destruction of computers, hiding documents or perjury. They were above the law. The IRS constantly say they need more money. Why don't they spend all their time and money enforcing the tax laws instead of for political purposes?

The Department of Justice, EPA and CFPB had slush funds that stole taxpayer money for political purposes and to give kickbacks, bribes to political supporters. Most of the media, other Democrats, and the Justice Department clearly didn't care about this pure corruption. Why were these departments allowed to use this money for kickbacks without going through Congress for appropriations? These slush funds are no different than the million-dollar slush fund in Illinois to the hospital.

President Obama allowed Hillary and Biden to use their positions of power to greatly enrich themselves and their families. The Justice Department, most alleged journalists and other Democrats never cared about this pure corruption. We are constantly told that there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

President Obama saved his most flagrant corruption for his last year in office. He so desired that his policies be continued that he wanted to pick his successor. He knew how corrupt Hillary was, how many laws she broke and how many kickbacks she took, so he had to use massive amounts of manpower and taxpayer money to protect and elect her. Then he had to set out and destroy her opponent and massive manpower and taxpayer money was needed for that abuse of power also. It didn't matter how much illegal spying had to go on and how many individuals and families he had to destroy to defeat Trump. He of course had top level government officials at Justice and Intelligence agencies who would gladly help. He also had almost all media outlets willing to meddle to destroy Trump and elect the corrupt Hillary.

The criminal activity in 2016, abuse of power, obstruction of justice, perjury and misuse of taxpayer money used to elect Hillary and take out Trump dwarfed anything that occurred during Watergate.

After he was done being President, he and his wife got what looks like a $50 million kickback from Netflix for net neutrality, which saved Netflix and other big users massive amounts of money.

What did Obama get for his corruption and dishonesty? He got eight years in the White House, extreme wealth, and love and affection from the media with frequent reports of how refreshing it was to have such an honest man in the White House with many fictional stories of how there were no scandals during the Obama years.

What did Blago get for much less corruption? A fourteen-year sentence with eight years served -- and according to most journalists and politicians that was not enough.

Can anyone spot the bias? It does send the wrong message when the media looks the other way and supports Obama, Hillary and Biden (coming soon: Bernie Sanders) no matter what they do while seeking to destroy anyone they don't like no matter if they just have to make stuff up.

Outrage is fake if the media is only outraged at corruption by politicians they don't like.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey.