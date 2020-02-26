Mike Bloomberg did more than tell women a few unfunny jokes

Now that Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg look to be the last two standing in the Democrat primaries — the communist and the plutocrat — each side is spending overtime digging up dirt on the other. One of Bernie's supporters found some of the allegations a woman made in a lawsuit she filed in 1998 directly against Michael Bloomberg (as opposed to a lawsuit more generally against his company).

The lawsuit described a workplace environment in which Bloomberg generally degraded women; demanded that they have sex appeal to work with him; and engaged in repeated, and unwanted, sexual gestures and touching.

(Language warning!)

During last week's debate, Bloomberg told a very different story about the nature of these lawsuits.



âˆ™ "I have no tolerance for the kind of behavior that the Me Too movement has exposed."

âˆ™ "None of them accused me of anything other than, maybe they didn't like a joke I told." pic.twitter.com/KbIVLL5dlY — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 25, 2020

Here are the same images in the tweet, only enlarged for easier viewing:

Those allegations, if true, stand in stark contrast to Bloomberg's protests during the debate in Nevada, when Elizabeth Warren attacked Bloomberg for harassing women in the workplace. First, he claimed he would never tolerate sexual harassment in the workplace (emphasis added):

JACKSON: Let me ask you about something else. Several former employees have claimed that your company was a hostile workplace for women. When you were confronted about it, you admitted making sexually suggestive remarks, saying, quote, "That's the way I grew up." In a lawsuit in the 1990s, according to the Washington Post, one former female employee alleged that you said, quote, "I would do you in a second." Should Democrats expect better from their nominee? BLOOMBERG: Let me say a couple of things, if I could have my full minute and a quarter, thank you. I have no tolerance for the kind of behavior that the "Me, Too" movement has exposed. And anybody that does anything wrong in our company, we investigate it, and if it's appropriate, they're gone that day.

More significantly, Bloomberg stated that none of the women with whom he entered into nondisclosure agreements accused him of anything significant:

None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told. And let me just — and let me — there's agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and that's up to them. They signed those agreements, and we'll live with it.

If the allegations in the above lawsuit are accurate, Bloomberg was personally responsible for a lot more than a few jokes.

Finkelstein and other Bernie-supporters have also resurrected a November 2019 New York Post article about the "toxic work culture" at Bloomberg LP:

Michael Bloomberg has been repeatedly accused of presiding over a toxic, predatory environment in dozens of lawsuits filed by female staff over the past two decades, a new report reveals. Bloomberg LP, the business-news-focused media company founded and owned by the 77-year-old multi-billionaire has been hit with nearly 40 discrimination and harassment suits from 64 employees that have regained currency since Bloomberg announced his run for the Democratic presidential nomination. A common theme in many of the suits is the allegation that Bloomberg, who is worth about $54 billion, created a "reckless playground" for male executives to "target young, female, naive employees" for sex, according to a Business Insider investigation of the claims.

In addition to being in charge of the company when some of the worst alleged events took place (e.g., rape, drug abuse, and drug-based manipulation), Bloomberg himself allegedly liked to make vulgar sexual comments to and about women:

Bloomberg allegedly made sexually explicit comments to staff, including: "If you looked like that ... I would do you in a second," and, "I would like nothing more in life than to have Sharon Stone sit on my face," according to court papers reviewed by Business Insider.

The fact that Bloomberg apparently violated every #MeToo shibboleth is a problem for all the limousine leftists who castigated Trump for his "grab 'em by the __________" remark. Now, to avoid the Bernie nightmare, they are supporting someone infinitely worse than Trump.

(By the way, for those who bothered to watch and listen to the entire Trump tape, the media were lying. Indeed, Trump never said that he did the grabbing. He said that when you're rich and powerful, women will let you grab them, a statement that, sadly, is true.)