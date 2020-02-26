MeToo would have started decades earlier if the media and entertainers weren't enablers for the Clintons

How many women and young girls have been physically and mentally abused by Weinstein, Epstein, and Bill Clinton because most journalists, entertainers, and other Democrats were so interested in protecting and electing the Clintons?

Why didn't the media ever care about the women Bill was credibly accused of abusing? Were they disposable? After all, they went after Brett Kavanaugh with no evidence that the stories were true.



She tried to warn us.

(YouTube screen grab.)

Why did the Miami Herald hold the story on the sweetheart deal with Epstein for almost a decade until after Hillary was defeated? Was it because the Herald had endorsed Hillary for president and the story was inconvenient?

Why haven't the people who procured young girls for Epstein been arrested? Is our justice system protecting powerful people as they always have?

Why haven't prosecutors and media outlets interviewed Bill Clinton as they have Prince Andrew, since he had a more extensive relationship with Epstein?

Haven't the media been enablers of the abuse, since they clearly have known about the abuse for decades and still supported the Clintons?