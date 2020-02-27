In an often crazy world, Meghan Markle provides much-needed comic relief

When word first broke that Meghan Markle had convinced Prince Harry to divorce the royal family, it struck many as a bizarre and sad conclusion to what could have been a great chapter in the family’s long history. Then, when Meghan turned out to be greedy and entitled, while Harry was apparently a milquetoast, people turned against the duo. Now, though, with the latest report on Meghan’s extraordinarily self-centered world view, she’s becoming a comic figure who must be enjoyed.

It started with Prince Harry, who had grown from being a bit of an ass to being an active-duty soldier to being an empathetic yet sunny member of the royal family, with a special affinity for veterans and children. He’d also been a bit of a bad boy with the women, but then he met the half-black, American Meghan Markle and, like many a bad boy before him, reformed for the love of a good woman. (Or at least, she seemed like a good woman.)

The British public loved the idea of a royal breaking the color barrier and the royal family publicly embraced Meghan. She got the full princess wedding, complete with a dress costing $550,000. Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently welcomed Meghan into their tight little family group.

And then the cracks began to show. Meghan liked to spend money, lots of it – an estimated $1,000,000 on clothes alone by mid-2018. Then, for reasons yet unknown, Meghan and Harry announced last year that they were leaving Kensington, the 265-room home they shared with Kate and Will, to live at Frogmore Cottage, on Windsor Castle grounds. The remodel to meet Meghan’s standards cost the British taxpayers $3 million.

Meanwhile, Meghan got pregnant but refused to let the British taxpayers share in the experience (a royal tradition going back to Queen Victoria). They kept both little Archie’s birth and christening a secret, which people greatly resented. Considering how much they were paying for Meghan, they thought they should get something in return.

Meghan also disliked the fact that, as a royal, she was supposed to be non-political. As a B-grade Hollywood star, she believed she ought to be woke. That didn’t fly:

"For a member of the Royal Family to take such an inadvertently political stance is always a bad idea because they are funded by the taxpayers and therefore they have an obligation to remain above the political sphere."

Debate rages about whether Markle, feeling her wings clipped and resenting her royal obligations (despite the massive money and privileges), bullied Harry into leaving the family, or whether Harry, tired of the limitations that came with being a prince, saw Meghan as his way out. Suffice to say that the two surprised everyone, especially the Queen, by announcing that they were heading to North America to go it alone as post-national, post-royal elites (although, of course, they assumed they’d have all that royal cachet to fund their new profitable, woke adventures).

When the Queen sought to impose limitations, Markle insisted that, no matter what the Queen said, she’d keep that royal title of “Duchess of Sussex.” Eventually, Markle backed down, but not before whining about how poorly she’d been treated.

All of that was sort of disgusting. Now, though, Meghan has escaped the realms of being icky and burst forth into a new world of such extraordinary selfishness that one can only laugh. The Daily Mail has the latest on Meghan’s newest sense of entitlement and ill-usage:

Meghan grumbled to her inner circle last week over the Queen banning the couple from using the word 'royal' in their 'branding', later issuing an extraordinary statement appearing to complain the palace was treating them differently to other family members. 'Meghan said that [she and Harry] were left with no choice but to make a public statement,' a friend explained. 'She said if anyone should feel insulted, it should be them. They never intended to capitalize on the word royal, and to insinuate they were somehow abusing their privileges is absurd.' [snip] 'She said she and Harry will continue to rise above jealousy and pettiness and focus on the good they are creating and on being the best parents to Archie. 'She said she will continue to champion Harry because out of everyone, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty.' Meghan also believes the Queen was 'under pressure to make those demands about the name change', because Harry is the Queen's 'favorite and others just can't deal with it.'

To hear the most jealous, petty person in the public sphere insist that she’s above all that is like getting a front run seat at the best comedy show in town. Wise people, seeking relief from the stress of headlines, will now anxiously await the next clueless gems that drop from Meghan’s lips.