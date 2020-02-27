Ilhan Omar is getting so obnoxious, she could swing Minnesota red in November

The Democrats’ poster girl for America-hating could swing Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes to President Trump in November. Representative Ilhan Omar now obviously enjoys trolling Republicans, perhaps lulled into complacency by the MSM’s general leftism and Minnesota media’s complicity in suppressing news of her apparent immigration fraud by marrying her brother (Scott Johnson of Powerline deserves a Pulitzer Prize for his role in exposing this major scandal, but won’t get one because the Pulitzer committee reflects the leftist bias of the mainstream journalism community).

What else but hatred could explain this outrageous tweet, intended to “trigger” her opponents?

I am,



Hijabi

Muslim

Black

Foreign born

Refugee

Somali



Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a ðŸ’µ to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016 ðŸ˜† pic.twitter.com/SffIqUT32I — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 24, 2020

Her trolling intent is obvious:

“Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a [dollar] to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016.”

Plenty of people noticed, including Ted Cruz, but perhaps the most important is Dalia Al-Aqidi, who is running for the GOP nomination to oppose her:

I am an American ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸



That’s why I’m running for Congress.#MN05 https://t.co/PoLimqIHoV — Dalia al-Aqidi (@Dalia4Congress) February 24, 2020

Al-Aqidi, herself a Muslim refugee, has been running on the theme of patriotism and gratitude for her American citizenship:

It's time to defend America! I'm running for Congress because we're not as divided as Ilhan Omar and the far-left would have us believe. I'm running to bring us closer together. https://t.co/sa9dsHHTeO — Dalia al-Aqidi (@Dalia4Congress) January 16, 2020

Given the Fifth Congressional District’s heavily Democrat voting history, Al-Aqidi will have a difficult time defeating Omar, but as a Muslim refugee, her quest will get attention and influence other parts of the state, especially the crucial Twin Cities suburbs, which could be the swing vote. Scott Johnson’s Powerline colleague John Hinderaker write about the ‘burbs’ potential to swing the state here.

What gives me the most hope is that Omar is getting more extreme, driven by hatred.

No matter how hard he tries, he can’t stop Black and brown people from existing.https://t.co/1IBbbs7i1I — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 26, 2020

Perhaps worry over her immigration fraud being prosecuted is exacerbating her previous TDS condition.

I grew up in Minnesota, in Omar’s district and know that Minnesotans are famously “nice” and that they worry about how the rest of the country views them. With Omar attaining such prominence, she has to worry a lot of people about being tarred with her extremism.

