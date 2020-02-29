For the press to say Trump 'destroys' America's political system is hypocritical

Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson had a recent opinion piece titled “Trump-Sanders Election Would Destroy Our Politics.” In it, he shows that he either has a very short memory or, like most Washington Post stenographers is just continuing to intentionally mislead its readers.

Trump destroys our politics?

Politics has been destroyed for a long time and there are many contributors to it, but a major cause has been the biased media. For example: The WP has been endorsing presidents for over forty years and not once has it endorsed a Republican, no matter how corrupt or incompetent the Democratic Party's candidate has been.

Most supposed journalists and other Democrats blame Trump for the divisive politics in our country, but they also trashed Reagan, Bush, Dole, Bush, McCain and Romney. All that mattered was that they had an “R” behind their name. The method is always the same. They always play the race, class and sex card. The truth hasn’t mattered for a long time.

There is absolutely nothing racist about Trump enforcing the borders and immigration laws that Congress passed, but that is what Trump is continually called in order to mislead the public.

Sanctuary cities and states destroy politics by thinking they are above the law and almost every journalist and every Democrat running supports this lawlessness.

Entrenched bureaucrats destroy the political system by operating as if it is their fiefdom and not the peoples’ government.

Bureaucrats at the Justice department who pick and choose who they are going to prosecute, gladly protect themselves and politicians from prosecution no matter how much they lie or abuse the law while seeking to destroy those they disagree with have contributed greatly to the destruction of our political system. Most of the media, and especially the stenographers at the WP, pretend that the Justice department operated independently, and no one was above the law during the Obama/Biden years. What a joke. The Obama/Biden years were the most corrupt/lawless administration I have seen in my lifetime.

An election that was a perfect example of the destruction of our political system was the Clinton/Trump election in 2016. The media, and Justice department knew how corrupt and criminal Hillary had been as Secretary of State, so they set out to protect her from prosecution and mislead the public. The DNC and Hillary couldn’t take a chance that they would win based on policies or facts, so they paid over $10 million to a foreign national to create a fictional document to destroy.

The Justice department then used this fictitious document to commit fraud on the FISA Court. They needed to lie in order to spy on and infiltrate the Trump campaign. They needed insurance to make sure Hillary won. The Justice department didn’t care how many people and families they destroyed and how many crimes they had to commit to achieve their only goal, which was to elect Hillary. So far few, if any, of the criminals in the Justice department have been charged.

Most of the media never cared about any of the crimes or unrelenting attacks on Trump. In fact, they were a major participant.

Then, heaven forbid, Trump beat the odds and won and the attacks escalated. Most of the media, bureaucrats and other Democrats set out to impeach Trump no matter how many fictional charges they had to bring. The investigations and fake articles have been unrelenting. The number of people Democrats are willing to destroy as they quest for power is pathetic.

And the Trump/Sanders election would destroy politics in America? What about the media continually running false stories about Russian collusion, with no evidence for years, as they campaign for Democrats?

It is clear that the reason most of the media and other democrats are so scared of Sanders being at the top of their ticket is that he is the most honest of the bunch as to what Democrats goals have been for a very long time. Every Democrat running wants to confiscate a much greater share of money and power for the government. They clearly want a more autocratic government with less freedom and money for the people. They want more people to be dependent on the government. Democrats are extremely greedy. They are the opposite of what our founding fathers and Constitution envisioned. Yet most of the media pretends that some of the Democrats running are moderates.

And the reason they want to destroy and defeat Trump is because he is trying to give the power and purse back to the people as fast as he can but basically they hate him because he has an “R” behind his name.