File under 'unclear on the concept': Elizabeth Warren seeks to divert border wall funding to combating coronavirus

If there's one thing that kills off the left's dream of open borders, it's the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone with a brain can see that now, it's why huge cities in China, Japan, South Korea and even Italy are under quarantine. It's why otherwise well-intentioned notables, such as Pope Francis, who shook hands with pilgrims the other day, got some sidelong stares. The spread of contagious disease is probably the most powerful argument against open borders, which until now been the left's fashionable idea, promoted to bring in potential Democratic votes and pad the population count for Democrat seats in Congress.

In trots fake Indian Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who didn't get the memo. She's sponsoring a bill in the Senate to end President Trump's border wall funding, leaving the border unguarded and taking the money and putting it in coronavirus protection efforts instead.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced legislation on Thursday to redirect border wall funding to combating the coronavirus. The bill, according to Warren’s office, would result in approximately $10 billion being shifted from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “Rather than use taxpayer dollars to pay for a monument to hate and division, my bill will help ensure that the federal government has the resources it needs to adequately respond to this emergency,” the 2020 Democratic hopeful said in a statement.

File under 'unclear on the concept.'

How the devil does taking away border wall funding, and leaving the gates open to anyone with any disease on earth to walk right through protect the public here? There's a reason the Chicoms has guards posted at all of their infected cities - and incoming coronavirus victims coming in from abroad are treated in isolation units.

What this shows is how unfit Warren is to be president. She's using even an infectious disease as a political football in the interest of putting Democrats' policy aims first.

Imagine this woman in the White House, directing eradication efforts against infectious diseases threatening to cause pandemics by ending border walls, allowing all comers in, and claiming she is 'protecting' the public. The scope of this person's idiocy boggles the mind.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0