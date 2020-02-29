Chuck Schumer quietly deletes his tweet criticizing Trump's China travel ban as 'premature' and 'war against immigrants' (updated)

In what amounts to a plea of "guilty" to the charge of being full of crap and criticizing President Trump no matter what he does, Senator Chuck Schumer has deleted his February 5 tweet reading:

"The premature travel ban to and from China by the current administration is just an excuse to further his ongoing war against immigrants. There must be a check and Balance on these restrictions."

Bruce Carroll spotted the deletion and rescued it from Orwell's Memory Hole (hat tip: Glenn Reynolds, Instapundit):

Update: Scott Johnson of Powerline cautions:

My apologies to readers. The allegedly deleted Schumer tweet does not appear in Pro Publica's authoritative list of deleted Schumer tweets. I regret not verifying the authenticity of the deleted tweet before posting this. I'm declaring it a hoax. I plead in mitigation that I trusted Glenn!

I share Scott's apology to readers — and to Schumer — if this is a hoax. I am not sure that I share his level of trust in Pro Publica, and do not know how to discover if the tweet was in fact deleted. In case the tweet existed and was deleted, the rest of my original blog post continues below:

I hope that President Trump ruthlessly mocks Schumer for this. If Schumer had an honest bone in his body, he would acknowledge that Trump did the right thing and that he was wrong to criticize him. Schumer and all Americans should be grateful that President Trump took quick and effective action that has so far limited the impact on us of the epidemic. Had he followed Schumer's advice, the epidemic would have spread here, as it has in Italy.

The stealthy deletion is a low and slow softball right across home plate for Trump to knock out of the park with scathing derision at his next rally. And it is fodder for internet video commercials illustrating why nobody should trust what the Democrats say about the epidemic.

Schumer also once again, in typical Democrat fashion, falsely accuses the president of being anti-immigrant because he is anti–illegal immigration. It is an absurd and malicious charge, especially considering that President Trump has married two immigrants.

My sense is that with their knee-jerk and often hysterical denunciations of President Trump, the media and other Democrats have become background white noise for Americans not afflicted with TDS. Who would bother taking their criticism seriously when Schumer proves that that they don't care about anything substantive and will just criticize everything Trump does?