Ask yourself the question with the election-deciding answer

In 2016, Hillary Clinton's superdelegate buddies robbed Bernie Sanders of the Democrat presidential nomination. Rather than Bernie's open socialism, where the plurality vote-getter won, the Rich Kid superdelegates preferred the ages-old behind-the-scenes deals in smoke-filled rooms.

At that kind of politics the Rich Kids excelled, and they could well cheat the Bern again. One would sorta feel sorry for the man were he not such a total kook. This time, though, if the Rich Kids try to shove him aside again, he may have enough clout to fight back.

George Soros will have to choose a side — the Berners or the Rich Kids. Or maybe he'll support both, like the Civil War gun-runners who provided arms to both sides. This could be the thing Soros likes best — open conflict, scuzzes on both sides shooting up the OK Corral with Saturday night specials, AK-47s, and Russian RPGs.

To those of us raised on westerns, there's something almost romantic about bad guys cutting each other down. Che versus Trotsky, say, or Hanoi Jane versus Bernardine Dohrn.

More realistically, we recall the '68 Democrat Convention. The status quo guy, Hubert H. Humphrey, got blindsided by New Left rowdies. Unlike Hillary or John Kerry or Al Gore, H3 might have made a decent president. The violent Left killed any chance of that.

It was the last time Democrats offered a reasonable choice for president. Since then, they've put up a string of strangelings and nutburgers. They'll do that again this time. None of the candidates on that debate stage comes across as anything but a glory hound. They're all angry, sure, but mostly at each other. All are left of Lenin, all think America terrible, and all leave a bad impression.

In a word, they all suck.

Trump's job is simple. He has made America great again. It's a fun time to be American. He has merely to ask Reagan's question: are you better off than you were four years ago?

