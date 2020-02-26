Video of the year: Arielle Scarcella took a raft to freedom

Over the last months, we've posted often about the insanity in the left, from arguing about the number of genders to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

A few days ago, I found this on YouTube.

Like a person escaping an authoritarian regime, Arielle Scarcella built a raft and headed out. Arielle is not some traditional girl who opposes abortion and believes that marriage is between a man and a woman. She is as "woke" as they come, or at least she used to be.

This is her video...click to watch!

Arielle objects to much of what she sees, such as arguing about 97 genders, accusations of bigotry if you disagree, and "child drag queens."

Maybe Arielle is just a publicity-seeker or perhaps a sign of things to come.

My hope is that some people on her side watch her video and examine the insanity of their movement.

