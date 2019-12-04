Why didn't Senator Blumenthal look into all the bribes or kickbacks Obama paid for political purposes?

Senator Blumenthal was given a forum in the Washington Post to write an opinion piece stating that Trump was guilty of bribery when he got nothing in return.

When presidents trade public actions for political favors, the proper punishment is not a matter of opinion; it's a matter of law. President Trump solicited a bribe. And the Constitution makes clear that a president who engages in bribery "shall be removed from office." In fact, along with treason, it is one of only two crimes specifically mentioned as conduct that would necessitate impeachment and removal.

Maybe Blumenthal should investigate why President Obama refused to follow through with the U.S. military commitment to Poland and the Czech Republic to provide missile defense as a bribe to Putin and Russia to get on his good side.

Why didn't Obama get investigated for giving kickbacks to several senators to get their votes on Obamacare? That was obviously using public funds to get a result that he thought would help him politically.

What about using $1.8 billion in taxpayer money to pay bribes to Iranian tyrants, which was obviously to cement his political legacy?

How about Obama and all Democrats threatening to shut down government if taxpayers weren't on the hook for $500 million in bribes each year to Planned Parenthood to get votes?

Then there were the slush funds at the CFPB, Justice, and the EPA that were used for political purposes and to bribe or pay kickbacks to political supporters.

Obama started early by violating bankruptcy laws to pay kickbacks or bribes to auto unions to get votes while screwing other more secure creditors.

Somehow, none of the Democrats in the House, Senate or press seems to have any interest at all in actual bribes, while all of them have sought impeachment of Trump for fictional crimes since the day he was elected.

