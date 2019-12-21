West Point cadets vindicated on ridiculous charge of 'white supremacist' hand gesture at Army-Navy Game

Some people are so hysterical with fever-crazed hallucinations of omnipresent racism that they throw out reckless charges and cause people who should know better to launch official "investigations." Such was the case a week ago when, during the telecast of the Army-Navy Game, a West Point cadet played a common trick among adolescent and post-adolescent males, known to generations as "The Circle Game."



Twitter screen grab.

The reaction on Twitter was almost immediate:

Just wanted to enjoy the #ArmyNavy. Didn’t expect or want to see the White Power symbol thrown up by cadets on national television. pic.twitter.com/GwQ27QDEGk — Fella (@BruthaManTho) December 14, 2019

And the MSM jumped on board:

Students appeared to make the White Power hand symbol during a pregame broadcast of the Army-Navy game. https://t.co/YYoxioCwsk — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 15, 2019

On these pages, Trevor Thomas drew on his 27 years of teaching high school to debunk the charges.

Of all the ridiculous, baseless charges of racism taken seriously by people who ought to know better, the claim that cadets used a racist hand gesture at the Army-Navy Game last weekend is among the worst, because it slimes the best among us, who are part of the least racist institution in the United States (and the world). (snip) In case you're unfamiliar, in this game, a person makes a circle with his thumb and forefinger, exactly as if you're making the "okay" sign, except this finger circle is usually held low, near one's waist, or off to the side, or wherever is needed. The circle-maker then attempts to get their target, usually a friend, to look at the finger circle. If one looks, then one gets punched in the arm.

After six days of wasting the time of our military leaders and putting cadets through hell, the United States Military Academy officially rejected the charges:

The U.S. Military Academy announced today it has concluded an internal investigation of the cadets who displayed hand gestures during a broadcast of ESPN College GameDay at the Army-Navy game Dec. 14 — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) December 20, 2019

