US stops sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan and Egypt after documenting horrific animal abuse

Two Arab allies of the United States will no longer be provided bomb-sniffing dogs because they have subjected animals sent to them to horrific abuse. A whistleblower complaint triggered an inspector general’s report released on Monday that prompted the Department of Defense to suspend the sending of the dogs, and the providing of handlers and veterinarians to those nations. Inhumanity to man’s best friend may now cost human lives in those countries when undetected bombs explode.

Jessica Donati of the Wall Street Journal reports:

The inspector general found that two dogs died in Jordan as a result of neglect and mistreatment this year, including one death caused by heat stroke and another by poisoning from an insecticide. A veterinarian told investigators that heat stroke was a preventable and especially terrible way for a dog to die. In addition, three out of 10 dogs provided to Egypt in August 2018 have died, the inspector general’s report found. The Egyptian authorities to date have refused to grant U.S. personnel access to the dogs or their kennels. The U.S. Embassy has requested complete medical reports for the three dogs that died this year. “Any death of a canine in the field is an extremely sad event and we will take every measure possible to prevent this from happening in the future,” a senior State Department official told reporters on Monday. The deaths in Jordan occurred despite the presence of four State Department mentors in the country, hired to monitor the dogs. According to an earlier report by the inspector general, keeping two mentors in Jordan for three years cost the State Department $500,000 annually starting from 2017, while keeping a veterinarian in Jordan cost $540,000 in 2018. The report said the State Department also repossessed 10 dogs from Morocco after finding the dogs weren’t being used for their intended purpose.

Emaciated bomb-sniffing dog photographed in April 2018 in Jordan

Photo credit: Inspector General via the Wall Street Journal

We Americans cherish our canine companions, as the substantial sums spent on care for them attests. But missing from this account is any mention of Islam’s negative attitude toward dogs. A few years ago, I noted:

...Mohammed did not like dogs. The Hadith and other sources record his distaste at their “filth” and even the notion that a dog walking in front of a Muslim praying negates the effect of those prayers. He even called for killing them. For example (and there is much more): From Bukhari Vol. 4, #540 Narrated 'Abdullah bin 'Umar: Allah's Apostle ordered that the dogs should be killed. From Abu Dawud #2839 Abd Allah B. Mughaffal reported the apostle of Allah as saying: Were dogs not a species of creature I should command that they all be killed; but kill every pure black one. The Hadith's note for #2839 says, "The prophet did not order the killing of all the dogs, for some are to be retained for hunting and watching. He ordered to kill the jet black ones. They might be more mischievous among them. From Muslim #3814 Ibn Mughaffal reported: Allah's messenger ordered the killing of dogs and then said, "what is the trouble with them (the people of Medina? How dogs are nuisances to them (the citizens of Medina)? He then permitted keeping of dogs for hunting and (the protection of) herds. ...[and for] for the protection of cultivated land. From Muslim #Number 055 Ibn Mughaffal reported: The Messenger of Allah ordered killing of the dogs, and then said: What about them, i. e. about other dogs? and then granted concession (to keep) the dog for hunting and the dog for (the security) of the herd, and said: When the dog licks the utensil, wash it seven times, and rub it with earth the eighth time. From Muslim #3813 Abu Zubair heard Jabir Abdullah saying: Allah's messenger ordered us to kill dogs and we carried out this order so much so that we also killed the dog roaming with a women from the desert. Then Allah's apostle forbade their killing. He said: "It is your duty to kill the jet-black (dog) having two spots (on the eyes) for it is a devil. None of the sources I found in a cursory bit of research mentioned what seemed to me to be another reason why Mohammed didn’t like dogs: he had been a caravan raider, and dogs have always (and still do) act as guardians against thieves.

Mohammed’s teachings are now going to cost lives in countries that cannot bring themselves to treat dogs in humane ways. The utter contrast in the attitudes toward dogs is one of the deepest and most mutually incomprehensible gulfs between Islam and the Judeo-Christian countries. To me, dogs are one of God’s greatest gifts to us, once humanity had the wit to use our gift of intelligence to breed dogs from wolves. The notion of mistreating, of inflicting suffering on these noble beasts is so repulsive to me that I cannot credit those doing so – individually or culturally – with basic humanity.

