UNRWA report cites arguments that men in Gaza beat their wives and it’s Israel’s fault

The United Nations Works and Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNWRA) is an anti-Israel organization that is fully captured by its clientele, Palestinian ”refugees” – most of whom have never set foot in Israel and who are one to four generations removed from anyone who lived there, the world’s only hereditary refugee population. UNRWA exists to facilitate the continued existence of a populace that can be used to bludgeon Israel, rather than resettle them in places they and their descendants can call home – like every other group of people displaced from their homes by war – such as the Jews who were expelled from Arab lands when Israel declared independence, or ethnic Germans kicked out of the Soviet Union after World War II.

As a politically correct UN agency, UNRWA is against violence against women and has issued a report on its prevalence in Gaza. The Elder of Ziyon noticed:

UNRWA issued a report about women in Gaza, and the section on domestic abuse is filled with justifications because of "occupation." Violence against women is high in Gaza, and linked to external political and economic factors. The most recent PCBS study on violence found that 51 per cent of women ever married had been exposed to at least one form of violence by their husbands, matching other more recent studies that found over half (58 percent) of women have experienced domestic violence and a quarter (25 per cent) sexual harassment. Another indicator of violence against women is early marriage, or marriage under the age of 18: while there has been a decline in the proportion of early marriages, the number is still high at 21 per cent of all females’ registered marriages. Some estimates are higher, stating that 40 per cent of women aged 20-24 were married and 20 per cent had given birth to a child before the age of 18. Finally polygyny (the practice of a man taking more than one wife) is cited as an indicator of violence against women, since women in polygynous households are typically at greater risk of different forms of abuse: 6 per cent of women in Gaza are in polygynous marriages and popular media reports indicate the rate is rising in line with religious conservatism.



A range of studies have explored the correlation between political and gender-based violence in Gaza. Research in 2017 looked at surges in violence against women and girls during times of direct military operations and found significant positive correlation: during the 2014 hostilities there was a reported 22 per cent rise in domestic violence experienced by married women, and a 30 per cent increase for non-married women. The research also found the displacement caused by military operations increase the likelihood of experiencing domestic violence. So when Israel warns people to move out of a house that is being bombed for hiding weapons, husbands are more likely to beat their wives and kids. By pointing this out, UNRWA is taking away responsibility for violence from the wife beaters to Israel. They are saying that Palestinian men are inherently violent and misogynist, no more in control of their emotions than donkeys. Isn't that racist?

To be sure, UNWRA doesn’t present these views as its own, it merely cites them, without contradicting them. And it only once in 46 pages mentions any connection to Islamic theologyand the practices of radical Islamists: