« Trump surging, Dems tanking in the battleground states that will determine the election | Horowitz offers soundbites to Dems, facts to Republicans »
December 10, 2019

Trump trolls the left on Impeachment Day, intentionally meeting with Russia's Lavrov

By Monica Showalter

Russia's been trying to get a meeting with President Trump for more than a year.  The last time the Russians saw him was in May 2017, shortly after FBI director James Comey got fired.  They've had no luck since.

But all of a sudden, on the day the Democrats announced their impeachment bid, based on their extended and many times modified claim that "Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton," Trump stepped right in to meet with Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

Horrors!  And the left went wild.  Get a load of the swamp and foreign policy establishment's reaction:

There's also the frenzy from the left:

The press, of course, was upset it wasn't included:

Then there was this sort of thing, from the truly unhinged left:

Oh, goodness.  Look at the shock.  The outrage!  The dangerousness!  The befuddlement.  The optics!  And didn't even "notify" the press — that's the worst part!  Shouldn't a guy who's been accused for years of being Putin's puppet get as far away from the topic as he can, avoiding the topic of Russia like the plague?

Shows just how little they know President Trump.  This is actually classic Trump, Trump's style.  He's trolling them.  Instead of running from the topic of Russia, now's just the right time to meet with Lavrov.

Three reasons stand out.

One, to rub the whole thing in the left's face.  Trump did this just to watch the entire left melt down and laugh his head off as these people went bonkers.  When they go bonkers, they do stupid stuff, and that always sends a reminder to the American people that they've gone off the deep end.  He does it all the time, and the left takes the bait every single time, too.  These guys can't help themselves, and cripes, they've made some pretty big fools of themselves this time.

Two: To drive home to his political rivals and the country as a whole that he's president, and as president, he does what presidents do.  The left still hasn't come to terms with his presidency and regularly make spectacles of themselves as a result of their inability to accept election results.  Driving home that he's president is the right sort of cold slap in the face of reality for them.

Three: To let the Democrats know that he doesn't take their impeachment bid particularly seriously, given that he's going to win it.  Actually, he has contempt for it.  Perfect time to meet the Russians, actually.

Three: To show the Russians and all the great rival powers that he's pretty damn sure he's politically secure.  The Senate is going to throw out the Democrats' stupid little impeachment show, one way or another, and Republicans will extend their majority in 2020, punishing them for their political stunt.  Trump is confident and unperturbed, which additionally sends the message to every rogue state out there that now's not a good time to try anything.  You can bet they are all watching and dismissing the impeachment show accordingly, too.

Trump knows what he's doing with such a meeting, and Lavrov has no illusions, either.  No wonder the swamp, the left, and the crazies are all going out of their minds.

Russia's been trying to get a meeting with President Trump for more than a year.  The last time the Russians saw him was in May 2017, shortly after FBI director James Comey got fired.  They've had no luck since.

But all of a sudden, on the day the Democrats announced their impeachment bid, based on their extended and many times modified claim that "Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton," Trump stepped right in to meet with Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

Horrors!  And the left went wild.  Get a load of the swamp and foreign policy establishment's reaction:

There's also the frenzy from the left:

The press, of course, was upset it wasn't included:

Then there was this sort of thing, from the truly unhinged left:

Oh, goodness.  Look at the shock.  The outrage!  The dangerousness!  The befuddlement.  The optics!  And didn't even "notify" the press — that's the worst part!  Shouldn't a guy who's been accused for years of being Putin's puppet get as far away from the topic as he can, avoiding the topic of Russia like the plague?

Shows just how little they know President Trump.  This is actually classic Trump, Trump's style.  He's trolling them.  Instead of running from the topic of Russia, now's just the right time to meet with Lavrov.

Three reasons stand out.

One, to rub the whole thing in the left's face.  Trump did this just to watch the entire left melt down and laugh his head off as these people went bonkers.  When they go bonkers, they do stupid stuff, and that always sends a reminder to the American people that they've gone off the deep end.  He does it all the time, and the left takes the bait every single time, too.  These guys can't help themselves, and cripes, they've made some pretty big fools of themselves this time.

Two: To drive home to his political rivals and the country as a whole that he's president, and as president, he does what presidents do.  The left still hasn't come to terms with his presidency and regularly make spectacles of themselves as a result of their inability to accept election results.  Driving home that he's president is the right sort of cold slap in the face of reality for them.

Three: To let the Democrats know that he doesn't take their impeachment bid particularly seriously, given that he's going to win it.  Actually, he has contempt for it.  Perfect time to meet the Russians, actually.

Three: To show the Russians and all the great rival powers that he's pretty damn sure he's politically secure.  The Senate is going to throw out the Democrats' stupid little impeachment show, one way or another, and Republicans will extend their majority in 2020, punishing them for their political stunt.  Trump is confident and unperturbed, which additionally sends the message to every rogue state out there that now's not a good time to try anything.  You can bet they are all watching and dismissing the impeachment show accordingly, too.

Trump knows what he's doing with such a meeting, and Lavrov has no illusions, either.  No wonder the swamp, the left, and the crazies are all going out of their minds.