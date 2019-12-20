Trump and Boris Johnson: Let's hear it for the disruptors!

The knives are out for the two world leaders who have done more than any other in recent memory to advance not only their own nations' security and prosperity, but global stability. Yesterday, the Democrat House majority impeached Donald Trump on spite and hatred alone. In Britain, one day after last week's Tory landslide, protesters were out with signs proclaiming, "Defy Tory [Conservative] Rule" and "Refugees Welcome."

There is no denying that the two most powerful leaders of the free world, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, are disruptors, and that is among the chief assets for fueling their respective successes.

President Trump's first term has been a roaring success. The accomplishment list is long: four million new jobs, record unemployment, including among minorities, significant tax cuts, policies that have neutralized terrorists and hold accountable deadbeat nations that refuse to pay their share for global security. Perhaps most significant, Mr. Trump alone among American presidents has initiated foreign and trade policies that have left our global adversaries reeling.

For his part, Boris Johnson steered one of the greatest electoral victories in the U.K. of the last two centuries and, in the process has in effect changed the political landscape. Only Boris was able to gather the margins necessary to move forward to decisively deliver the U.K.'s departure from the E.U. in January. Whether one was for this momentous event or not, stagnation was a cancer for Britons and Europeans alike. Because of a convergence of factors, not least of which were Johnson's own promotional abilities and the unpopularity and unsuitability of his chief rival, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris united voters across classes, geographies, and ideologies, a truly Herculean task.

Notwithstanding these dizzying accomplishments, blind to or uncaring of the ways these men have vastly improved lives in their respective countries, opponents of Western civilization, establishment elites across the political spectrum on both sides of the Atlantic, urbanites, and the global media have decided that they must be brought down at all costs.

This is particularly low, because even putting aside Trump's and Boris's achievements for a moment, it matters not one iota to those who hate them that both leaders were selected in democratic elections, by the people. Trump's impeachers, Johnson's Remainer protesters, and most of Hollywood loathe the impulses of the common people who selected these leaders at the ballot box. Actors Robert De Niro and Hugh Grant profess to "know better" and, in doing so, show their ignorance of and disdain for democracy.

Clearly, wealth seems not to be a factor for those who oppose our elected leaders. Indeed, there is no shortage of prominent businesspeople who have even jumped in to oppose our valiant disruptors. Guyanese-British businesswoman Gina Miller has spent vast resources and efforts to defeat Brexit, even going to court to fight some of Johnson's efforts to satisfy the British people's desire to get Brexit done.

On this side of the Atlantic, billionaires such as Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are spending their millions to unseat the man who has significantly swelled their holdings. Though his own campaign is going nowhere, Steyer has spent multiple millions to tilt elections leftward. So, too, former "Republican" Bloomberg's chances are slim of getting to the White House, but in 2018 alone, he spent $112 million to help Democrats.

Mssrs Johnson and Trump have their work cut out for them against the forces of financial and journalistic opposition. But both are gifted and have shown themselves equipped to slay these dragons. While Johnson is golden-tongued and hard to pin down, Trump is direct and abrasive, and it is precisely their respective styles that have attracted voters and confounded reporters. So, too, both leaders have, in David and Goliath fashion, taken on and shaken up some of the world's leading NGOs and trading blocs, advancing the interests of their own constituent nations over the collectivists, the corporatists, and the globalists.

Clearly, both men rose in the ranks because the status quo was not satisfactory to the people. The emergence of the disruptors was well timed with a popular rejection of traditional party politics that resulted in stagnation. Voters were fed up with the politically correct "everybody but us first" approach espoused by Obama and the Remainers in Britain. Throw in the nonsense of the woke sector, and the way to victory was paved for Boris and Donald.

Perhaps democracy has always been a blood sport, but certainly, the days of the moderate statesman, respectful journalists, and cross-party politeness have been replaced by Twitter wars, gender-bending protesters, and billionaires buying elections. I think we should be thankful for the disruptors we have chosen to lead us. Only they are equipped for the job.

Lee Cohen, senior fellow of the Danube Institute in Budapest and of the London Center for Policy Research in New York, served as adviser on Western Europe to the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.