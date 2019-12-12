Thwack! Matt Gaetz nailed Dem impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman

Attorney Daniel Goldman appears to be the brains of the impeachment operation, doing all the heavy lifting for Chairman Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee. Perhaps the most satisfying moment in the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment hearing Monday came when Rep. Matt Gaetz confronted Goldman, the hired-gun counsel of the committee's majority.

Goldman was visibly uncomfortable as Gaetz began by asking him if he is non-partisan, and Goldman laughably claimed to be so. Then Gaetz moved in for the kill, asking him, "Have you ever tweeted anything at the president?"

"I have made a number of tweets in my private capacity before I came to this job when I worked in the media," Goldman replied. "As a matter of fact, this is one of those tweets," Gaetz said gleefully displaying the posterboard.



C-SPAN video screen grab.

"You said, 'Nothing in the dossier has proved to be false.' But in fact, the dossier said there was a Russian consulate in Miami, when there isn't. The dossier said Michael Cohen had a meeting in Prague, when he didn't. The dossier said Michael Cohen's wife was Russian; she is in fact Ukrainian," Gaetz said. "So we sit here today, and you've got a tweet mentioning a 'pee tape' while claiming to be non-partisan. Hired by the Democrats to pursue the president. Do you regret this tweet?"

Here is the tweet:

What lying? Nothing in the dossier has proved to be false (including your pee tape). But we can agree that we all look forward to the facts coming out. Everything that has come out so far has shown you to be an out and out liar (eg Cohen tape, purpose of June 9 meeting, etc). https://t.co/or1ZQbCmy0 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 5, 2018

And here is the video. It’s a thing of beauty: