For anyone who has eyes to see, there has been an ongoing war over Christmas for over a generation now. The facts to support this claim are indisputable. The most obvious examples include the following; Public schools have been forced to drop the term 'Christmas break' -- which it is -- to 'Winter Break.' Large retail chains have instructed their employees to greet shoppers with "Happy Holidays" instead of the traditional 'Merry Christmas.' Companies no longer have Christmas parties for their employees but holiday parties. Movies secularize Christmas neutering it of any Christian meaning.

Regrettably many gullible people go along with this change. They have been repeatedly told it is more 'inclusive' to do so, and since being brainwashed into believing that being inclusive is the gold standard of citizenship, they robotically comply. A desire for inclusively is not the true driving force for the war on Christmas, however. That's a mere subterfuge. Dennis Prager sums up the real reasons.

The left sees in Christianity its primary ideological and political enemy. And it is right to do so. The only large-scale organized opposition to the left comes from the traditional Christian community -- evangelical Protestants, traditional Catholics, and faithful Mormons -- and Orthodox Jews. Leftism is a secular religion, and it deems all other religions immoral and false. To erase the religious meaning behind Christmas in the people's mind is to weaken Christianity. That's the objective here.

Prager also note that leftists regard Christianity as the “opiate of the masses,” thus dulling people's senses and keeping them from revolution. The stronger religion is, the less likely the left can gain the power it craves and transform society. Religion to leftists is like sunlight to vampires. They hate it.

The left is used to having its radical agendas pushed for a significant amount of time before blowback develops. So has been with the war on Christmas. And when resistance does arise, the left acts badly. In the fevered thinking of the left, even noticing that there is an actual war on Christmas is a right-wing conspiracy. Writing in the liberal web site Solon, Chauncey Devega states that the very idea there is a deliberate effort to denigrate Christmas is a call for white supremacy.

There is another dimension to the ‘War on Christmas’ and the broader right-wing obsession with the culture wars. Both are examples of white identity politics and a deep desire (and effort) to maintain the cultural and political power of white right-wing Christians over all other groups. In many ways, the ‘War on Christmas’ is actually a proxy war for white supremacy.

And the left can state with confidence that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch validated the idea that there's a war against Christmas. He did this in an interview this week with Ainsley Earhardt, the co-host of "Fox & Friends." How? By simply wishing Easrhardt "Merry Christmas." So by leftist logic, Gorsuch must be a closet white supremacist.

The left is a malignancy. It is a cancer in society if not treated will surely destroy our freedom. With that said, I offer a parting thought: "Merry Christmas. Say it loud; say it proud; say it joyfully.”