Bad news for Dems: The swing voters aren't swinging anymore —Axios focus group

Have Democrats shot themselves in the foot with impeachment?

Sure looks like it with this damning piece about voter sentiment for them in this Axios focus-group piece:

SAGINAW, Mich. — Some swing voters here who voted for Barack Obama and then Donald Trump are firmly in Trump’s camp now — and they're sick of impeachment. Why it matters: The two-plus hour conversation revealed major warning signs for the Democratic Party in a crucial swing county that will be a pivotal area to win in 2020. This was the biggest takeaway from our Engagious/FPG focus group last week, which included 10 voters who flipped from Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.

While a focus group is not a statistically significant sample like a poll, these responses show how some voters are thinking and talking about the 2020 election in crucial counties.

Why Saginaw matters: Trump won Saginaw County by just over 1% in 2016, and Obama won by nearly 12% in 2012.

The details from the focus group get truly horrible the farther you read. Voters view Democrats as do-nothing losers only out for themselves and enjoy Trump's "I don't give a s---" attitude, which is playing well. There's a ton of good stuff, and it's all bad news to Democrats. These voters have Democrats' numbers.

In fairness to Axios, which did the work and reported what it found fairly, I won't cut and paste anything else, but do click on the link for a truly satisfying read that gets better and better the more you go. Schadenfreude's always fun. Those Michiganders quoted sound like...us.

