The silliest impeachment in the history of the world

The Democrat Congress has impeached the president in an exasperatingly, ridiculously partisan way. Republicans vow vengeance. The Legislative Branch's agenda for the next 100 years is all laid out. Punch, counterpunch, counter-counterpunch, on into the foreseeable future and beyond.

This is without question the silliest impeachment in the history of the word, the world, and probably the universe. Bill Clinton's impeachment was based on the actual proven crimes of perjury and obstruction of justice. Alcee Hastings's impeachment was based on the actual proven crime of taking bribes. Donald Trump's impeachment isn't based on any proven crime, high or otherwise, or any demonstrated misdemeanor. It's based entirely on Democrat pique that Trump had the gall to win the 2016 election.

Hispanic friends from the continent to the south ask perplexedly what the heck is going on. This is not the way serious world actors behave. This is the sort of thing you expected from Robert Mugabe and Manuel Noriega. I shake my head in embarrassment. Time was the United States was the E.F. Hutton of global power players. When we spoke, others listened. Where we led, others followed.

Back in January, secretary of state Pompeo said the era of self-inflicted American shame was over. He spoke too soon. When a president can be impeached on such flimsy stuff, how can anybody take such a country seriously? Congress has given America a black eye before the world. The American Congress is so petty and self-important that it impeaches a president who has brought prosperity to the entire world. What kind of foolishness is this?

We know perfectly well what's going on. Deep State crooks, along with their frontmen in Congress, are desperately trying to escape accountability for their criminality. They don't want to give up their power and perks. They don't want to surrender their ill gotten gains. They don't want to be humiliated in court like so many cheap dopers and thugs. And they really, really don't want to go to jail.

We've no choice but to follow through on this — vote it down in the Senate, but we need to make it really hurt the Democrats at the ballot box in 2020. An important step in the right direction is to clean up the voting rolls, where a 2012 Pew study showed that about one of every eight voter registrations in the United States — 24 million — is "no longer valid or ... significantly inaccurate." Recall HRC's vaunted 3.5-million-vote win in the popular vote last time around.

While waiting for expunged voter rolls to true the count, we can focus on John Durham. Mike Horowitz is a Deep State critter. We didn't expect his report to slice his own guys' throats, and he did pretty much what everybody thought he would: dodge and twist and turn like Neo to avoid saying Comey is a crook, and Strzok is a crook, and McCabe, and so on. Not so Durham. His report is the one we expect to point fingers and name names. And produce indictments.

Mr. Durham: The ball's in your court.

