The money is on Trump

There are polls and then there are people who put their money where their mouth is.

According to a report, the money shows President Trump reelected:

In the latest evidence that weeks of impeachment hearings did little to hurt him, the betting odds that President Trump will win reelection next year are nearly his best ever. After two House committees held hearings, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule an impeachment vote this week, Trump stands at an even 1-1 chance of keeping his office in 2020. Only Joe Biden, at 5-1, is challenging him, according to gambling site Betonline.ag. “Trump continues to inspire bettors to take action despite the impeachment process and Greta Thunberg feud," Dave Mason of BetOnline said in sharing the odds with Secrets.

We will see. Nevertheless, the people putting up their money must be betting that the U.S. economy and a Democrat Party in disarray will pave the way for a Trump victory.

