The left bellows 'racism in the aftermath of Boris blowout election in U.K.

When you don't get your way, yell racism.

That's the new leftist tack for explaining the blowout election result in the United Kingdom, focused on getting the hell out of the European Union's clutches. It was a bad election night for the left -- districts that had been solidly within the leftist Labour Party's hands for decades suddenly switched to the pro-Brexit Tories. But take it as an invitation to get introspective? To ask yourselves why voters are not buying what you have on offer? Nope, not even enough time to blame Russia. It stings, so time to whip out the default mode: Yell racism.

And boy is it bad out there, here are tweets from the long faced leftists:

Rayner v Farage:



"You were trying to dog-whistle racism, you're a disgrace. Stop peddling hate in our country. Apologise"#GE2019 #Brexit pic.twitter.com/8MBsdeCLHj — Matty 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Doozy_45) December 9, 2019

you know what? it was about brexit.



it was about the deeply embedded, deadly racism that is embedded in the history of this country, that justifies closing the borders while also perpetuating austerity policies and global exploitation, for the ultimate benefit of the elite — abolish the hong kong police force (@hyjpang) December 12, 2019

You could just about get away with saying, "Oops, they voted for Brexit but they were fooled so we have to excuse them."



This time nobody fooled them and they voted the exact same way: for nativism, authoritarianism, racism, hatred, the Full Fucking English.



No excuses. — Simon Ubsdell (@SimonUbsdell) December 13, 2019

if you voted conservative you voted for islamophobia, racism, a NHS that will collapse even further and austerity. you did not just vote to "get brexit done". your vote allows a hateful party to thrive in our political climate. you allowed that to happen and you are responsible — fuck the government and fuck boris (@nafsssssss) December 13, 2019

Everyone was shocked when @realDonaldTrump became president of the USA. But he promised a wall and harder border control.



Everyone is blaming @jeremycorbyn for the Tory landslide. But it was brexit it was because of “borders”



Racism is rife in the west. #ElectionResults2019 — Kevin Travis 🌹✊🏻✊🏿🐝🇵🇸 (@kevinjohntravis) December 13, 2019

the fact that so many people have woken up literally HEARTBROKEN at the shit show that is British political goes to show that most of the public are so naîve of the real problems in society and just fuel their racism through supporting brexit #notmygovernment — zoeeeee (@xzb8514x) December 13, 2019

Let the gammons have their Brexit and 5 more years of this vile government. Good luck with the forthcoming recession, car crash Brexit, job losses, loss of rights, sick pay, holiday pay, poverty, more food banks, lies, propaganda, racism and sell off of NHS #notmygovernment — John Steed #GTTO #FBPE✌🎶🎧🌍🍻 (@JohnSte17454813) December 13, 2019

These people are deranged, and I haven't even gotten through the long list of all of them reflexively spouting this absurd 'racism' line. People who live in Labour strongholds such as Hartlepool, which flipped to the Tories, are suddenly voters who've decided to be racist? How the heck does that happen?

And don't think the lunacy doesn't extend to the states. Get a load of this from a top Hillary Clinton campaign advisor, Peter Daou, who's one of her tech guys:

Never underestimate the impact of unadulterated racism and xenophobia in the election of rightwing white males around the world. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 12, 2019

Daou is a leftist so rabid he considers President Obama a conservative, and is the guy behind some of Clinton's failed Internet schemes. I wrote about this pinhead's other doings here:

What's more, Peter Daou, who runs the thing, has a connection with David Brock of Media Matters, who, according to Sharryl Attkisson in her new book, The Smear: How Shady Political Operatives and Fake News Control What You See, What You Think and How You Vote, is the arch-smear king of the swamp. Daou and Brock worked together on something called Shareblue, which Attkisson characterized as part of Brock's smear operation, and now Daou is doing a new project with Verrit. So in other words, this Verrit thing may be a propaganda smear organization run by a David Brock associate to keep Hillary Clinton in the game by attacking her opponents.

So in this Hillary guy's logic, none of this vote was about the importance of referendum results meaning what they say, or about voters needing their votes respected, and Britain just getting the heck out of the European Union, it was just all about racism? Creepy indeed that he's tweeting around right about the time that Hillary Clinton is throwing out her strongest signs of running for president. Does he come with the package, too? He sure as heck has that 'deplorables' thing down pat.

It seems to be a preview of coming attractions as President Trump prepares for his own blowout re-election in 2020.

When you're all out of ideas, sport a bad record, and have absolutely nothing of value to offer to voters, yelling racism becomes the default, the left's favorite go-to default, given how rapidly they're hurling it now.

Let's hope it ends badly for them.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of detail from an image by International Atomic Energy Agency Director General // CC BY-SA 2.0