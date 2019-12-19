The cult of impeachment

Since the moment Donald Trump became the Republican candidate for the presidency, many on the left were delighted. Hillary had promoted his candidacy because she thought he would be the easiest to defeat. She had rigged the primaries to oust Bernie Sanders, and now she would do the same to ensure Trump's defeat.

Almost immediately, Obama administration officials began spying on Trump. They readied their phonied-up FISA applications to spy on Carter Page in order to weasel their way into the campaign by surveilling anyone and everyone with whom he had contact. In the meantime, Clinton had hired Fusion GPS to develop opposition research to take Trump out of the race. The people there produced the ridiculous dossier with the help of Bruce and Nellie Ohr. Once Trump won, they amped up their plan to destroy him by fabricating the Russia hoax. They made use of operatives in Italy, Australia, the U.K., and Ukraine. As we know from the Strzok/Page texts, this group of traitors who absolutely believed themselves to be "above the law" used a wide variety of illegal means to overthrow the man sixty-three million Americans had elected. They became a treasonous cult within our once venerated law enforcement agencies.

Then there are the anti-Trump media. From the moment Trump announced his candidacy, they too effectively became a cult. These mainstream mouthpieces for the left on CNN, MSNBC, et al. began mimicking each other, repeating over and over again the talking points that were meant to sway voters, to convince them that Trump was not a viable candidate. Once the coup-perpetrators worked the bogus Steele dossier into the public realm, they were off and running, certain the accusations within it would destroy Trump's campaign. The Russia hoax was born to the delight of the leftist media cult. They had done it! He would be humiliated and rendered irrelevant.

These media lackeys were already of one mind in their earnest and systematic indoctrination of the public. These self-appointed manipulators of our news and information sources were certain they could bring about a Hillary landslide.

Who can forget their complete and utter shock on election night? They forgot that there are alternative media outlets who all along were reporting on their web of lies and deceit as the truth was discovered by legitimate journalists. It had never occurred to them that their tried and true psychological techniques could fail, especially since they had the junta within the upper levels of the FBI, CIA, and DOJ on their side behind the scenes. They had put so much effort into their campaign to destroy Trump that it had never really crossed their minds that he might win. From that moment on, their cult of Trump derangement spiraled out of control into full-fledged insanity.

Some Democrats, like Jamie Raskin, began talking about impeaching Trump before he was inaugurated. Others, in the media and in Congress, began promising he would be impeached from the moment he was sworn into office. Maxine Waters became a screaming harridan, promoting impeachment at every opportunity, as has Rashida Tlaib in her profane manner since she was elected. Within a few months of the Trump presidency, the entire Democrat party had become a cult of impeachment. This escalated wildly once they took the House in 2018. From that moment, impeachment was a fait accompli. Now they have finally done it based on nothing — no crime, no law broken, no abuse of power despite their claim, no obstruction of Congress, a wholly specious and unconstitutional charge.

Adam Schiff's mendacious hand in all of this, along with Nadler and Pelosi, is a sad commentary on the character of these members of the House. Schiff lies as he breathes; he is sorely afflicted with Trump derangement but sees himself as the charismatic cult leader. His ego knows no bounds; he is a blight on the House, his party, and his district. His skewed hearings of his chosen "witnesses" who witnessed nothing were an affront to all Americans who value fairness. He conducted a kind of witch trial that would never be allowed in any American courtroom. His legacy will be one of disgrace.

So too will Nancy Pelosi's place in history be one of infamy. She fancies herself the cult leader. This woman could not care less about the Constitution.

Both Schiff and Pelosi thrive on and crave the adoration of the cult of "resistance," those idiot celebrities and their fans who think their opinion matters to anyone. Schiff and Pelosi have gravely misjudged how completely irrelevant that particular cult is.

What these cults, the coup conspirators, the media, the resistance, and the Democrats in Congress have in common is their destructiveness. The reputations of the FBI, DOJ, and CIA are in tatters thanks to the criminal element among their leadership that perpetrated the Russia hoax on the American people. The Democrat party has refused to work with the president on anything; they have strived to block his agenda at every turn. They want open borders because they think Trump will be blamed for the damage done to American civilians. They want the scenes of chaos at the border for the same reason. They've done nothing on bringing the prices of prescription drugs down. They passionately oppose voter ID because then they can't cheat. They can claim no accomplishments. They have nothing to run on in 2020, nothing but impeachment.

Trump, on the other hand, despite the intransigence of the Democrats, has brought unemployment to its lowest level since 1969. The economy and the stock market are roaring. He cut taxes, which did invigorate the economy. He has cut thousands of regulations that had hamstrung small business over the Obama years. Seven million people are no longer on food stamps. He has revitalized NATO by forcing our allies to pay for more of their own defense. He is fixing the trade deals that always victimized the U.S. In the meantime, the degeneracy of the left has been exposed for all to see. Leftists' cheap stratagem to remove the president who has shown them up in every way is just that: a tawdry and shameful scam. They have seen to it that the word "impeachment" no longer has any meaning.

The one thing that characterizes all cults is mind-numbed indoctrination. That, along with their vicious hatred of the man who has had the most successful administration ever in their lifetimes, is all there is to them. They are empty, detestable people, the followers of our cults of Trump derangement of whom all Americans should be ashamed.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.