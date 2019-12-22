Thanks, Trump: We're lucky to have Justice Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court

Recently, Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch has been making the rounds to promote this book. This book review, I modestly proclaim, is proof that a higher power takes care of us conservatives when we need some help. Justice Gorsuch is another asset for our treasured republic.

A judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit (Mountain States), Neil Gorsuch was nominated by President Trump (O Happy Day) and confirmed as the 113th justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2017.

Gorsuch is known to the legally well informed conservatives here at American Thinker as a judge who advocates an originalist (read the constitution and apply it), a textualist (read the statute and apply the language of the statute; don't "interpret" what you think the statute is intended to do), and a supporter of the Bill of Rights and a legal system that provides for proper access and prompt and affordable resolution of civil and criminal matters for the benefit of citizens.

Recently, I reviewed his book advocating against assisted suicides and euthanasia because they violate the fundamental natural law position that every human life is precious and not to be snuffed out for convenience, based on some utilitarian or autonomy argument.

This book, A Republic, is about America and the essential nature of the American justice system, as conceived by the founders, the framers of the Constitution. It's a justice system that serves the public and protects the civil rights of the citizens — something that sounds pretty straightforward but is not so easy to achieve. What I found is that Gorsuch understands the difficulties of achieving the goals of the founders in their efforts to give us an effective Constitution and an effective justice system.

President Trump appropriately nominated Judge Gorsuch, an acclaimed 10th Federal Circuit Court judge, Columbia undergrad, Harvard Law and Oxford (Ph.D. in philosophy of law, a unique qualification), because Gorsuch is a remarkably adequate substitute for the iconic deceased Justice Antonin Scalia. Moreover, he is a man of the Mountain West raised by parents who were attorneys, but he is not an effete elitist at all. We conservatives could not have been more fortunate to have such a judge, but then we found we were twice blessed: he was better than we thought — a giant of legal commentary and influence.

In fact, for example, as compared to Scalia, Gorsuch has it right when Scalia was wrong about the Deep State bureaucracy and its statist efforts to impose a tyranny by unelected apparatchiks. Gorsuch not only opposes the administrative state, but explains why the opinions in Chevron, Auer, and Brand X pave the way for bureaucratic tyranny, the federal and state administrative Deep State.

I will not belabor the reader with too many details of Justice Gorsuch's legal philosophy as laid out very well in the book, but I can say that in short revisits to his speeches and writings as a judge and lecturer, Gorsuch lays it out, the conservative canon. He provides the reader with an insight that is the essence of what conservatives want in a Supreme Court justice: a devotion to the principles of the founders, the rights of citizens, the importance of limited governmen,t and avoidance of any tyranny by any branch of the government.

The only clinker I find in this book is Gorsuch's personal affection for Justice Anthony Kennedy, a damn disaster for any conservative — a man who repeatedly concurred with terrible leftist opinions and in some cases was a deciding vote of concurrence to promote leftist concepts and policies. Kennedy competed with Sandra Day O'Connor as my biggest judge irritant.

Gorsuch advocates in his book a long list of things important to a legal system that works for the American citizen, the most important limited government, the separation of powers, and the respect for the rights of citizens, but many other details that have to be considered by serious students of the Constitution and the work of the judiciary.

Gorsuch opposes the idea of the "living constitution," but there's more — a lot more — and he makes excellent arguments on matters of the bureaucracy in a series of chapters based on his judicial writing, lectures, and commentaries. He asserts that bureaucrats have hijacked both legislative and judicial authority under the constitution, but the Judiciary has been negligent in its tending to matters such as who shall decide what the law is, how to reasonably interpret statutes, and regulations. Gorsuch takes a run at the problems of the legal system that relate to all sorts of things, outlined and argued in a series of short and stunning chapters usually written on a foundation of set pieces written or delivered by Gorsuch for speaking engagements and legal publications. The reader will find some of the final chapters exhilarating in that they advocate in favor of affordable and efficient legal resolutions of disputes.

His comments and well researched positions on the legal conflicts of the day deserve your time if you care about the future of America.

The book also reveals a decent, intelligent, courteous, and well founded man, someone you can be proud serves on the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

There were times that I got choked up a little to read what he thought were important things to consider. I couldn't help but like Gorsuch for his obvious virtuous nature. I am lucky and happy to have him on the Supreme Court.

John Dale Dunn, M.D., J.D. is an emergency corrections physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas.