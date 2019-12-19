Testimony by IG Horowitz yesterday demolishes claims he exonerated FBI of bias

Important Senate testimony by I.G. Horowitz was almost totally overshadowed by the impeachment debate and vote in the House yesterday. Under questioning by Senator Josh Hawley, Horowitz clarified the very limited meaning of his previous statement that he "did not find documentary or testimonial evidence" of political bias in the opening of Crossfire Hurricane. Tobias Hoonhout in the National Review:

[U]nder questioning from Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), Horowitz explained his investigation did leave the door open to possible political bias because his team could not accept the explanations FBI members gave on why there were "so many errors" in their investigation.

"We have been very careful in the connection with the FISA's for the reasons you mentioned to not reach that conclusion," Horowitz told Hawley. "As we've talked about earlier — the alteration of the email, the text messages associated with the individual who did that, and our inability to explain or understand, to get good explanations so that we could understand why this all happened."

Horowitz's clarification comes after U.S. attorney John Durham released a statement saying his office did "not agree with" the report's statements regarding the origins of the FBI's 2016 Russia probe.

The inspector general also said during testimony that his team was looking further into whether the FBI's "basic errors" in the case were potentially systemic.