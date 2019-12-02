Sharyl Attkisson compiles list of 101 notable media mistakes on Trump

As the dominant media in the United States have degenerated into propaganda organs for the Left, a few honest reporters have distinguished themselves by sticking to the truth, even as it has cost them their high-visibility posts. Sharyl Attkisson, a three-decade veteran of MSM broadcasting who was spied on by the Obama administration (her computer was intruded upon) and is fighting back (she needs your support!), is holding her former MSM colleagues responsible for their excesses in attacking President Trump.

Now she is compiling a growing list of notable media mistakes in reporting false stories about President Trump. It's the Fake News Follies. In the introduction, she turns the tables on them:

We the media have "fact-checked" President Trump like we have fact-checked no other human being on the planet — and he's certainly given us plenty to write about. That's probably why it's so easy to find lists enumerating and examining his mistakes, missteps and "lies." But as self-appointed arbiters of truth, we've largely excused our own unprecedented string of fact-challenged reporting. The truth is, formerly well-respected, top news organizations are making repeat, unforced errors in numbers that were unheard of just a couple of years ago. Our repeat mistakes involve declaring that Trump's claims are "lies" when they are matters of opinion, or when the truth between conflicting sources is unknowable; taking Trump's statements and events out of context; reporting secondhand accounts against Trump without attribution as if they're established fact; relying on untruthful, conflicted sources; and presenting reporter opinions in news stories — without labeling them as opinions. What's worse, we defend ourselves by trying to convince the public that our mistakes are actually a virtue because we (sometimes) correct them. Or we blame Trump for why we're getting so much wrong. It's a little bit like a police officer taking someone to jail for DUI, then driving home drunk himself: he may be correct to arrest the suspect, but he should certainly know better than to commit the same violation.

If you are a news junkie, going through her list of "mistakes" will be a trip down memory lane, recalling moments of outrage over unfair and often obviously false reporting. She lists them chronologically, providing a chronicle of TDS infecting and corrupting the media.

Save this page for future reference, as it is growing almost daily.

A sample from three of the early days of the Trump presidency:

13. Feb. 4, 2017: Josh Rogin of the Washington Post reported on "Inside the White House-Cabinet Battle Over Trump's Immigration Order," only to have the article updated repeatedly to note that one of the reported meetings had not actually occurred, that a conference call had not happened as described, and that actions attributed to Trump were actually taken by his chief of staff. 14. Feb. 14, 2017: The New York Times' Michael S. Schmidt, Mark Mazzetti and Matt Apuzzo reported about supposed contacts between Trump campaign staff and "senior Russian intelligence officials." Comey later testified "In the main, [the article] was not true." 15. Feb. 22, 2017: ProPublica's Raymond Bonner reported CIA official Gina Haspel — Trump's later pick for CIA Director — was in charge of a secret CIA prison where Islamic extremist terrorist Abu Zubaydah was waterboarded 83 times in one month, and that she mocked the prisoner's suffering. More than a year later, ProPublica retracted the claim, stating that "Neither of these assertions is correct…Haspel did not take charge of the base until after the interrogation of Zubaydah ended."

Brava to Ms. Attkisson, a fearless crusader for the truth.



