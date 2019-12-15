Schiff T. Coyote meets the TrumpRunner

Here is a little hilarity for your Sunday, based on the beloved RoadRunner cartoons.

Politizoid is a producer of cartoon parodies that did some excellent work during the Obama years, satirizing The One We Have Been Waiting For. But then… seven years of silence.

It took Adam Schiff to reawaken the parodists, but I think it was worth the wait.

The Democrats are engaged attacking Trump in ways that work out just as well as Wile E. Coyote’s efforts to attack the Roadrunner.

Given the latest polling showing that Trump’s popularity is rising as Dems spew their hatred and move toward formal impeachment, I find this parody video absolutely hilarious:

Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab