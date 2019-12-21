Saturday schadenfreude: CNN polling analyst admits 'massive movement' toward Trump

So far as I can tell, there is no truth to the rumors that the costumers and set decorators at CNN have placed large orders for sackcloth and ashes. But if the trend their polling analyst, Harry Enten — the thirtyish bright young thing who is part of the highly regarded FiveThirtyEight gang of Nate Silver — just confessed to is legitimate, we may see a new look on the screens at airport departure lounges, where most of CNN's viewership can be found.

The video below is just over one minute and provides a healthy dose of Saturday schadenfreude:

But to me, the highlight of the segment was the introduction, where the facial experssions of the two anchors, who obviously knew what was coming, was scahednfreudelicious:

Rush transcript via Grabien:

BERMAN: "All right. Breaking news. CNN has a brand-new poll out. Three minutes ago we released it. It shows where the Democratic candidates stand, not against each other but against president Donald Trump in a potential 2020 race. CNN's sneior politics writer and analyst Harry Enten is here to tell us how those Democrats are doing. And there's been some movement." ENTEN: "There has definitely been some movement. So take a look here. So, this is our new poll right now, folks. Our new poll. What do we see? We see Joe Biden up by five points. 49 to 44 over Donald Trump. Bernie Sanders up 49 to 45. Elizabeth Warren well within a margin of error, just up a point. And Pete Buttigieg actually down a point but again within the margin of error. Now take a look at how that compares to October. Back in October, Biden was up by ten, so his lead has been cut in half. Bernie Sanders was up by nine, his lead has been cut by more than a half. And Warren was up eight and now she's only up one. And Buttigieg was up six, and now he is down one. This is massive movement toward the president of the United States, at least in our poll at this particular point."

Photo credit: Grabien screen grab.