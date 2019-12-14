Saturday schadenfreude: A look back at media bigwigs who claimed the Steele dossier was reliable

Michael Horowitz’s investigation has devastated the Steele dossier’s credibility, exposing it as a fantasy based on barroom boasting. I have come to believe that the DOJ Inspector General laid a crafty trap for the Dems’ political and media phonies who rushed to extoll his report based on the sound bites he offered.

His carefully worded finding that there was “no testimonial or documentary evidence” of FBI bias was seized upon as Horowitz had to assume it would be. But upon further consideration the limits of that finding became obvious, while the devastating evidence in the body of the report took a few days to be absorbed. As a result, nobody can defend the Steele dossier now. But pre-Horowitz, they were dupes at best, collaborators with the Dems at worst.

Matt Vespa of Townhall and John Nolte of Breitbart have collected examples of media biggies earlier staking their credibility on the value of the “evidence” that Hillary and the DNC assembled that was used by the Deep State to get FISA Court permission to spy on the Trump campaign and later presidency.

It’s schadenfredelicious. Here are just a few of many examples:

Sadly, not at all unbelievable...



Jeff Zucker has Alisyn Camerota’s soul in a jar somewhere.



pic.twitter.com/sQGtZHp0kH — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) December 13, 2019

This entire story is a lie from top to bottom, yet Buzzfeed still hasn’t retracted it. https://t.co/H32MVQDphM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 12, 2019

I'm sorry to say - genuinely - that the contempt in which the media is held, as dangerous as that is, is fully deserved because of the type of behavior you're displaying now. I don't blame people for losing all faith and trust in our profession with things like this: pic.twitter.com/URbBP8HYbU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 12, 2019

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab