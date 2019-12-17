Rudy Giuliani, back from Ukraine, says he has evidence of money laundering involving Biden

Rudy Giuliani has taken a lot of flak from both parties, so let’s hope he is on solid ground here. Given the fact he used to be the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Rudy certainly knows a lot about evidence. He’s been tweeting, and last night went on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show for a 15 minute segment (entire segment is embedded at the bottom of this blog), with the key 3 ½ minutes here:

Rush transcript via Grabien:

Laura: We thought we would ask you personally, Rudy, what is your reaction to those critics who say, oh, my gosh, Rudy has to stop while he’s behind. They don’t even say a head. Rudy, they are so critic of the old.

>> I don’t know. Maybe they don’t believe there was, in fact, substantial corruption in Ukraine that went on for years. And that the president of the United States when he asked for an investigation was doing his duty as the president of the United States. Maybe they buy into some form of the democratic criticism. But what I uncovered there are two major schemes, $147.5 billion, the other for $5 billion in money laundering that went on through the Obama Administration. Part of it involves Joe Biden, the bravery part which is a disgrace not only to the investigation for the America that may be because the law enforcement is too afraid to. But the reality is it is a complete defense for the president. The president of the United States was asking the president of Ukraine to investigate, he was asking to investigate crimes at the highest levels from both governments appear that the president of Ukraine deferred to as we, meaning a joint problem. So he is being impeached for doing the right thing as president of the United States. Nothing.

>> Laura: Your work in Ukraine hinges on the word of former prosecutor general of Ukraine. But here is how he was described in The New Yorker. No conservative publication but you gave an interview. He referred to simply as the corrupt prosecutor general of Ukraine has been portrayed without reason unscrupulous pup politician telling lies with personal ambitions, and Giuliani, Trump, and allies funded to smear the reputation of the Bidens. And Maria Yovanovitch fired in April, the star witnesses told him, I don’t think we would be here if not for him. Now this hit piece and it is a hit piece has you on the record admitting that you forced out Maria and said you needed her out of the way but you’re a personal attorney for the president so why do you need her out of the way?

>> I forced her out because she was corrupt. I came back with a document that will show unequivocally that she committed perjury when she said she turned down the Visa for Mr. Chopin because of corruption. The fact is on the record in the State Department’s own record, the reason given is because he had an operation and have not recovered yet. The operation was of course two years before but documentary evidence she committed perjury. I have four witnesses who will testify that she personally turned down their Visas because they were going to come here and give evidence either against Biden were against the Democratic Party. There is no question that she was acting corruptly in that position and had to be removed. She should have been fired at the State Department were not part of the deep state.

Recall that fired former Ambassador Yovanovitch was a star witness in the Schiff Committee’s hearings. Should she be indicted and prosecuted for perjury, it will be another nail in the coffin of impeachment.

Here is a tweet Rudy fired off after his appearance on the Ingraham Angle:

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

Here is the entire interview:



