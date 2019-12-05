Rep. Al Green howls about no black faces among the screaming leftist professors

Poor Al Green. All that lefty scream-mongering at the congressional impeachment hearings and no minorities to show for it.

According to Fox News, the Texas Democrat actually said this:

A Texas congressman slammed his fellow Democrats Wednesday after “not one person of color” was called as an expert to testify during the first day of impeachment hearings conducted by the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, rebuked his colleagues in a speech on the House floor before the committee hearing began. Three legal scholars later testified at the request of Democrats in the first Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry hearing. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, was the sole witness called by the GOP. “I rise because I love my country, but I also rise today with heartfelt regrets. It hurts my heart, Mr. Speaker, to see the Judiciary Committee hearing experts on the topic of impeachment — one of the seminal issues of this Congress — hearing experts... and not one person of color among the experts,” Green told the House floor.

At first glance, it shows just how obsessed with racial bean-counting your average extremist Democrat in the House is. Maybe there weren't any minorities who wanted to beclown themselves this stupidly, did you consider that, Al?

More likely, Green is pulling the old Kamala Harris trick, of howling about the importance of minority faces when in fact the idea was to promote herself. She'd be the solution to fill that affirmative action slot. There's plenty of evidence to suggest that Green is exactly the same.

Because the sad reality for him is that nobody in the Democratic Party really likes him.

He was calling for impeachment on day one of the Trump administration, quite literally, and nobody paid attention to him.

Here was the story about him that I wrote in February:

Green's been in Congress since 2005, with better than average committee attendence (the one seemingly positive thing about his record), except that it hasn't translated to any significant power in the legislative body. He sits on only one House committee, Maxine Waters' Financial Services Committee, which is run by Maxine, and seems to serve as a dumping ground for all sorts bottom-of-the-barrel nutcases, including socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and far-left anti-Semite Rep. Rashida Tlaib. He sports a perfect 100 rating from Planned Parenthood, and a zero rating from the National Rifle Association, but even that hasn't translated into any political rewards for him. Green also holds congressional Asian-Pacific and congressional Black Caucus memberships, the latter of which is probably his only real source of his power - he has a soapbox. All those years, and nothing to show for it. The Root, a leading black news site, dismisses him as a figure of fun, uncharitably calling him the "real-life Cro Magnon man." And so, a sex scandal or two later, what's a dullard with perfect attendence, no power, and titters from the black press to do? He's now making a name for himself, by calling for President Trump's resignation - no matter how absurd the circumstances.

Green went on to create more problems for Democrats with his anti-Trump monomania just five months ago:

Fresh from the messy House bid to condemn President Trump for his tweets, House speaker Nancy Pelosi has another embarrassment on her hands — her inability to control Rep. Al Green, who launched his third impeachment bid against President Trump, failing spectacularly just like the past two times. His measure was squelched, 332-95, which President Trump tweeted gleefully. That act, from the House's most feeble-minded member, is going to undercut Pelosi own bid to set the stage for impeachment. According to the left-leaning Texas Tribune:

Green's actions were widely dismissed as a rogue campaign with virtually no shot at passing. And some of Green's colleagues have questioned the timing of the push. On July 24, former special counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to deliver his long-awaited testimony before Congress, an event that some Democrats argue could lay the groundwork for the path to impeachment.

So in other words, 'impeachment' was his show, and all he could see was that the far-left whites ran away with it, leaving him in the dust. Now the impeachment committees are all largely white-people affairs as well as the witnesses, which has got to cheese Green off. Seems that when Democrats are really setting their minds to something, their claims to affirmative action go out the window, and they keep things to just the white people, competent or not.

Black and Hispanic support for impeachment is actually collapsing, which has got to be a double indignity to Green who's already been shunted to the sidelines as the leftist Big Boys do their thing. A few days ago, I noted this here:

Now Democrats have put all their eggs in the impeachment basket, and not surprisingly, it's an all-white show, with black representatives generally shut out from the important parts. The power rests in an all-white cast of players such as Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Jerry Nadler, who represent prosperous and suburban areas. Rep. Maxine Waters is black, and vocally in favor of impeachment, too, but hardly a key player, mostly just mouth.

In any case, the sideshow is entertaining. It's good news to see the private ails of Green rise to the state of discord among Democrats, with Green, who was right on impeachment from day one, now cut out of the action. Yes, let him call them racists - they actually are racist - which puts yet another problem in Nancy Pelosi's lap and who knows, should cost her another slice of the critical-to-Democrats black vote. Keep going, Al...

Image credit: 2C2K Photography, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0