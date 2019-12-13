Re-elected Tory MP reassures British Jews, ‘You should never have to live in fear again’

Michael Gove, the Conservative party MP who challenged Boris Johnson for party leadership and took the job of managing Brexit preparations after losing to him, gave a celebratory speech last night as election results came in, and took on the hideous embrace of Jew-hatred by the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.

The fact that he had to reassure British Jews that they no longer need live in fear of persecution is a deeply disturbing commentary on where left wing politics have devolved. But the fact that it was at the top of his mind, ad that he made it a feature of his speech is commendable. Key excerpts via the UK Express:

Sky News screen grab via UK Express

"Our fellow citizens reminded us why this is such a wonderful country because they comprehensively rejected Jeremy Corbyn’s politics of division, extremism and antisemitism (snip) They voted in record numbers for a Prime Minister dedicated to restoring trust in our democracy by getting Brexit done. “So this new Government says thank you to British people, we will strive every day to live up to the confidence they have shown in us." Mr Gove, who received 34,358 votes in his constituency of Surrey Heath yesterday, said in a direct message to Britain's Jewish population: "I also want to say something to a very special group of people, our Jewish friends and neighbours. "You have had to live in fear for months now concerns we will have a prime minister who trafficked in anti-Jewish rhetoric and embraced anti-Jewish terrorists. You should never have to live in fear again."

Here are 90 seconds of video excerpts: