Prisoner Pelosi’s panicked pandering

Nancy Pelosi is being held prisoner by the TDS-besotted, MSNBC and CNN-watching base of the Democrat party, who demand an impeachment vote and threaten to stay home or support third party candidates unless the House gratifies their urges, even though Senate conviction is not going to happen. She is well aware that the polls tell her the public is turning against impeachment, and that Democrats may lose their House majority and she the speakership when November rolls around.

YouTube screen grab

Even worse, when the Senate trial takes place, Republicans will put the Democrats themselves, particularly frontrunner Joe Biden and his train wreck of a son on trial in the televised proceedings that will turn the Democrat senators running for president into studio audience for the greatest reality TV show in history, with the most successful reality TV impresario in history offstage and whispering in the ears of the Republican leadership that sets the rules.

Pelosi is a prisoner of the crazies, a role she has unwillingly accommodated ever since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demonstrated that old guard establishmentarians like Joe Crowley can be knocked off by mouthy radicals groomed by hard left Svengalis.

Her bizarre reaction to James Rosen’s question as to whether she hates President Trump is a tell.

Her claim that she prays for President Trump and that her Catholic upbringing (by Tommy D’Alesandro, the longtime political boss of Baltimore) inoculated her from hatred was immediately rendered laughable by the hard-edged follow-up warning, ”Don’t mess with me.”

Tucker Carlson did an excellent job last night with his introductory segment that explained why the Democrats are enacting a slow-motion political suicide.

In a follow-up CNN town hall,she revealed that she can't even think about a second Trump term, an exercise in denial: