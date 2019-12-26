Peter Buttigieg wants to end incarceration for possession of any drug, including meth or cocaine

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana has come in for severe criticism from African-American residents of that crime-ridden city and appears to be reacting by taking a fairly radical position on illegal drugs in an effort to mend ties with the single most important voting bloc of the Democratic Party. He may be able to win approval from the Democrat voters of Iowa and New Hampshire, but when South Carolina votes in its primary contest as clean-up hitter, his presidential campaign could run into a buzz saw with the Palmetto State’s black constituency. The Brookings Institution notes:

Over the last month, Quinnipiac has shown Buttigieg polling in double digits nationwide but at only 4% with Black voters, while Biden has a healthy lead with the Black electorate and a massive lead overall. In Iowa, Buttigieg polls near or at the top. But only about 3% of Iowa’s population is Black, so Biden’s advantage among that electorate is less pronounced there. In South Carolina (where close to 30% of the population is Black), Biden holds a commanding lead, while Buttigieg polls in the single digits with negligible support among prospective Black voters.

Speaking to the Des Moines Register editorial board Monday, Buttigieg went into full pander mode, as Breitbart noted:

Buttigieg said, “Incarceration should not even be a response to drug possession. What I have seen is while there continues to be all kinds of harms associated with drug possession and use, it is also the case that we have created in an effort to deal with a public health problem, we have created an even bigger problem — a justice problem, and it’s own form of a health problem when you think about the adverse aspects on a child. We have kids in South Bend who have grown up with the incarnation of a parent as one of their first experiences. That makes them dramatically more likely to wind up themselves having an encounter with the criminal legal system. So I’ve always been skeptical of mass incarceration, but now I believe more than ever we need to take really significant steps like ending incarceration as a response to simple possession.”

Buttigieg makes it sound like whoever possess the drug wouldn’t use it or sell or give it to someone else. And while a child may be at risk because a parent is in jail, isn’t the kid at risk because the parent uses drugs?

Possession of drugs is also a away for police to leverage the threat of prosecution to obtain other evidence of more serious crimes from suspects discovered to have drugs in a traffic stop or other situation.

Nancy Reagan popularized the expression, “Just say no to drugs.” Buttigieg seems to have moved to ”Just say meh to drugs.”