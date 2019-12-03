Pete goes really silly over immigration

Do these people really believe what they are saying or is this another Beto trying to get attention by removing the tax exemption of churches over same-sex marriage?

Are they that silly, ultra cynical, or worse -- stupid?

Check out this from Mayor Pete:

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg nodded in agreement with leftist reverend William Barber on Sunday as Barber suggested that migrants who were illegally entering the United States were reclaiming land that the United States stole from Mexico.

How do we react to this?

First, when did the U.S. steal the land from Mexico? Yes, there was a war between the U.S. and Mexico in the 1840s but that's not the same thing.

Second, is Mayor Pete saying that every Democrat, from the 1840s to President Obama, was wrong in enforcing immigration laws?

Third, what would President Buttigieg do when he takes the oath of the office? Will he call on people to come here and take their stolen land back? What landowner is going to surrender his land? How is something like this enforced in the first place?

There is pandering and then there is this. At some point, a serious Democrat needs to stand up and tell Buttigieg and his pals that Americans do not believe that they are living on stolen land.

It's incredible that the Democratic Party has sunk to this level!

And last, but not least, I never met an illegal alien who said that the crossed the border to get back any land. They came here to get a job, not land.

