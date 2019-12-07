Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff sure are working hard to re-elect President Trump

It should be obvious to all by now that Representatives Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff are insensibly endeavoring to manipulate events that will likely ensure President Trump's re-election. The more they unfairly finagle their Stalinesque show trial to be an actual affront to the Constitution they all claim to revere, the more the American people see them for who and what they are: venom-filled, intellectually superior in-their-own-minds, glitterati who are so childish that they still cannot accept their electoral loss of 2016. And because they refuse to accept Trump's well-deserved victory and subsequent many successes in office, they feel entitled to do everything in their power to see him removed from office.

YouTube screen grab

If they fail this time, they are already vowing to try again and again. They are worse than spoiled children and they are educating all those paying attention as to just how angry and self-important they are. From Schiff's secret hearings to the public ones, to the bizarre panel of law professors, three of whom are known radicals who have spoken and written about impeaching President Trump from the moment he was elected, they are hired guns. That little triumvirate of swells, who most likely agree with Obama that the Constitution for them is problematic because it is a document of negative rights because it lays out what the government cannot do, became originalists for a day! Sure, they did. They twisted our founding document every which way in their attempts to sound like they venerate it. They do not. "One thing you can't hide - is when you're crippled inside." John Lennon

Like the witnesses the public were allowed to watch "testify," the law profs likewise began with the assumption that they were the smartest people in the room there to show us plebes the light. They most certainly were not; not even close. They proved to one and all that their fancy Ivy League degrees are not worth much when invalidated by their radical personal politics.

In contrast to Professor Jonathan Turley, the three anti-Trumpers were indistinguishable from all the other not-witnesses Schiff had called before his committee -- overweening and just plain annoying.

Most Democrats must know in their heart of hearts that Republicans Jordan, Gaetz, Collins, Ratcliffe, Biggs, Gohmert and Lesko made legal mincemeat of these scholars' twisted legal arguments. If it were not so deadly serious it would be almost comical. Clearly none of these witnesse venture out of their bubbles very often, if ever. They were all clearly very used to being treated as aristocrats within their cloistered halls of academe. Their contempt for President Trump and those of us who voted for him oozed from their every pore. No one watching could have missed their utter disdain for their supposed inferiors: us. These people are offended by our very existence let alone our right to vote. They are still seeking to negate our votes three years after they were counted. That fact was not lost on anyone who watched the hearings.

Samuel Butler wrote that "The truest characters of ignorance are vanity and pride and arrogance." That is what Americans saw throughout these ridiculous hearings meant to sway all of us ignoramuses out here in flyover country that the President we elected must be impeached. But the truly ignorant among us were all those witnesses who so loved impugning the President's every word and deed with some sort of official crime. They reeked of vanity and pride and that made their imperious condescension so manifest.

May they all crawl back into their respective faculty lounges and leave the rest of us alone! It may be time to reconsider sending young people to law school, let alone university, if these are the best and brightest they have to offer. Nadler or whoever reached out to these three, Karlan, Feldman and Gerhardt, is as tone-deaf as Pelosi and Schiff. In the end, their performances only served to win over more Trump supporters, people disgusted by what they saw. The unfairness of it all has been the most egregious miscarriage of justice since the phony Mueller investigation.

Pelosi disingenuously keeps asserting that what she is doing is not about politics but saving our democracy. What a crock! She loathes President Trump with the white hot intensity of a thousand suns, no matter what she said to James Rosen. Her legacy will be part and parcel of the most serious political scandal in US history not to mention the utter degradation of her once-fine city of San Francisco. So intent upon impeaching the president, she has ignored any and all other responsibilities of her job.

History will not be kind to Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff but if and when Trump is re-elected, they will likely get both the blame by Democrats and the credit for his win among Republicans. "

The law of unintended consequences is the only real law of history." Niall Ferguson