No, Virginia, not all conspiracy theories are phantasy

And, in time for Christmas, Tucker Carlson has revealed one most disturbing.

During Tucker’s 8:00 pm Fox News broadcast Friday evening past, he related the stultifying story of how conservative Washington D.C. think tanks and the Koch Foundation seemingly collude with the digital media tech colossi to avoid regulation of said media’s business practice politics. Or, should that be their political business practices? If you’ve ever wondered why Washington seems to only move towards the left end of the political spectrum, a fair share of the answer has therein been provided. America’s one-point-two-five-party politics is all about collusion. Euphemistically, it’s termed bipartisanship. Perhaps we should call it “cargo cult politics.”

Carlson’s video report also helps explain the excessive hostile criticism of President Trump by what’s often termed establishment Republicans. They are those who profess conservative principles, advocate conservative policies and actions, but are critical of a President who implements same without apology or reservation. Trump doesn’t behave “presidentially.” Ergo, he’s to be shunned after every Twitter utterance. These persons are not politically conservative.

Deception is essential to much of politics. It’s the watchword of Marxist, Progressive if you prefer, operational procedures. This notion is made clear by how the 1920’s Soviets implemented a false flag operation known as “The Trust.” The West was lured into believing that this organization was anti-Communist. Through the Trust the Soviets established the misleading notion that the country was on the brink of collapse to avoid Western intervention. The West could afford to wait. Meanwhile, the Communists were strengthening and consolidating their power.

When the smoke cleared and the Trust was dissolved in the late twenties, the Soviets had even managed to induce the West into financing their entire intelligence operation for nearly a decade. Conspiracy combined with deception, collusion if you will, has been standard socialist operating procedure for a very long time. That’s why Hillary was comfortable declaring the opposition to Progressives to be a “vast, right-wing conspiracy.” This is commonly known as psychopathic “projection.” To really appreciate the depth and breadth of America’s Vast-Left-Wing-Conspiracy, go to David Horowitz’s Discover the Networks. It’s all there.

But Is there more to this story than just “conservative” think tank collusion with progressive media entities? Are there examples of “conservative” politicians promoting leftist policies?

Well, Charlotte Iserbyt certainly thinks so. She was a member of the Reagan Administration in the Department of Education. Iserbyt was convinced Reagan permitted that department to begin taking over K-12 education, despite his campaign promise to disband Education. How Iserbyt came by her position and why she believed the President who appointed her was not really conservative is a fascinating story as can be seen in this video [30m]. If you doubt her veracity or conclusions, keep in mind that what she says is based on her personal experience, the Education Department documents she uncovered, and the copies she spirited away. Most convincing are the horrific results of the educational policies implemented during the Reagan administration.

Reagan made a lot of nice speeches and cleverly maneuvered America through the Cold War. But domestically many of his Administration’s policies were not at all conservative. Education being but one these. Realizing that sheds a very different light on the history of American politics over the past few decades.

Graphic credit: Picpedia