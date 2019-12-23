New Yorker editor wants Trump removed ... to save the planet

Saving the planet is getting to be an all-purpose cure-all for achieving anything the far left wants.

Greta Thunberg has perfected the art, yelling about her 'stolen childhood' as the reason to give power to government because global warming, so now the pile-on is beginning as other lefties go monkey-see, monkey-do and cook up new ways to use global warming to achieve their fondest wishes.

The latest to yell about saving the planet is New Yorker editor in chief, David Remnick, whose bugbear is President Trump. Here he goes, doing the Greta thang, according to a report in the Washington Examiner:

New Yorker editor David Remnick said that removing President Trump from office is important for the survival of the planet. Remnick appeared on CNN’s Reliable Sources with host Brian Stelter on Sunday to discuss Trump’s impeachment. Remnick advocated for removing Trump from office while lamenting that many Americans do not agree with his view of the facts of the case. "The stakes here are immense. It’s not just about the political future of one man, Donald Trump. It’s about the future of democracy and democratic process, and this is a trend throughout the world," Remnick said. "It's about the future of the Earth," he added, referencing Trump's climate change skepticism.

The future of democracy? Last we heard, President Trump was elected quite legitimately. Don't like it, vote for someone else.

But that's an entree quite opaque to the Trump-hating left. Seems the yellings about fraud votes didn't work to get him out of there. Nor did the Russia-Russia-Russia claims actually work. Nor did the Ukraine-national security schtick, with a side helping of a symbolic impeachment vote that has yet to be sent to the Senate work. Nor has the threat of permanent impeachment, something some of the screw-loose Democrats, such as Rep. Al Green, have been advocating.

Why not turn to global warming and saving the planet instead as a means of getting rid of Trump? That's Remnick's rationale. Give the government unlimited power, which is what the global warming agenda is all about, and with the unlimited power therein, remove President Trump is the inference. Forget the democracy thing, forget the 63 million people who voted for Trump, when there's a planet to save, it's O.K. to break a few eggs for that omelette.

It's always all about saving the planet. Trump is an obstacle for that global agenda. It certainly explains why a guy like Remnick can mouth something this seemingly absurd. It goes to show just how handy that save-the-planet call is becoming.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of public domain sources