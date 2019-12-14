MSNBC joins CNN in starting to take a critical look at the impeachment farce
Cable news channels, like battleships, take a lot of time and distance to turn around, but Dem impeachment fanatics no longer have reliably safe spaces on CNN and MSNBC. Yesterday, I pointed out a rare instance of CNN daring to call out lies about President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky by two Dem congresscritters, one of them the ever-prominent Sheila Jackson Lee.
Today, MSNBC joins the Zucker-run propaganda outlet in starting to hedge its bets and, believe it or not, making St. James Comey look like a fool.
YouTube screen grab
Daniel Chaitin reports at the Examiner:
MSNBC host Ari Melber scolded former FBI Director James Comey for how he publicly spread one of the most salacious allegations in British ex-spy Christopher Steele's dossier, which was picked apart by a Justice Department inspector general report.
Comey has discussed the "pee tape," an alleged video obtained by the Russians of President Trump with prostitutes urinating on a bed in a Moscow hotel room, several times since he was fired in May 2017.
"That’s a major claim. Just releasing it can really hurt a public figure," Melber said on his show Wednesday.
After explaining that it was Comey who briefed Trump on the dossier at Trump Tower in January 2017, where the FBI chief told the then-president-elect its allegations were unverified, Melber said, "And then, far less defensively, Mr. Comey after leaving government, went public with that story in his book and on his book press tour."
