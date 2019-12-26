More Trump: Longest expansion in U.S. history

Want more Trump? That's how you get More Trump. It's something conservatives have been snickering about every time the leftists pull some kind of embarrassing excess.

Now we have some additional news about the Trump economy:

The U.S. economy proved remarkably resilient in 2019, defying recession fears that dominated the headlines throughout the year. The economy has entered the longest expansion in American history, surpassing the economic boom of the 1990s. United States consumers, buoyed by the strong labor market, have continued to drive economic growth during the past year against a backdrop of weak business sentiment. Increased hiring and rising wages have powered consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy. The stock market also rose steadily throughout the year, boosting household income and allowing people to spend more.

Longest expansion in U.S. history? Wow!

And there have been some bright eras we can remember for economic growth - the Reagan era, the Clinton era, the post-Kennedy tax-cut 60s, maybe even the Ike era. This Trump era tops them all.

Promises kept. And Trump knew exactly what it took to get that job done -- tax cuts, deregulation, and an end to unchecked illegal migration which tends to drive wages down.

The stock market has hit a record high, seven million jobs have been created since Trump became president, minority employment is at an all-time high, and people on the bottom rungs of the economic ladder are seeing the biggest wage gains. Holiday retail sales are showing signs so far of a blowout. Here's something Trump tweeted just the other day:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Democrats’ gift to American workers? Three years wasted obsessing over impeachment.<br> <br>Republicans’ gift to American workers? See for yourself! ðŸ‘‡ <a href="https://t.co/HJ9Po4V88c">pic.twitter.com/HJ9Po4V88c</a></p>— Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) <a href="https://twitter.com/SenateGOP/status/1207324390406414339?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 18, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Democrats don't do good economies like this. If there's a good economy at all, it's based on events they didn't see coming, such as the drilling and frackin phenomenon that President Obama first tried to stop, and then claimed credit for, or else a GOP congress fully cognizant of how free markets work, as in the case of Bill Clinton.

The good economy kept Bill Clinton out of impeachment consequences, and the exact same thing is happening, probably on an even bigger scale with President Trump.

Hey, Democrats! Want More Trump! This, too, is how you get More Trump.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter, from public domain sources