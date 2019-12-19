More footage disappears in Epstein case, this time from his first 'suicide' attempt

Funny how official "incompetence" happens, in everything out there, regarding the suicide case of Bubba Clinton's friend and vacay-mate Jeffrey Epstein.

This time, authorities say they have "lost" the first prison video of the supposed first jail suicide attempt by Epstein. They also "lost" the second suicide video earlier, and coincidence of coincidences, that was the one where Epstein "succeeded."

Lot of sighs of relief somewhere out there. Here's the National Review account of the suspicious case:

Surveillance footage of the outside of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell during his first suicide attempt has gone missing, prosecutors admitted on Wednesday. Epstein, who allegedly raped and trafficked dozens of women, many of whom were minors, was imprisoned in July 2019 in Manhattan. The former billionaire shared a cell with Nick Tartaglione, a former police officer accused of killing four people during a drug deal. Epstein was found nearly unconscious with neck injuries on July 23, in what was ruled a suicide attempt. Sources close to the Epstein case told the New York Post in August that Epstein had accused Tartaglione of inflicting the injuries.

Epstein himself had said before his demise that Tartaglione had tried to strangle him in that first reported suicide attempt.

Now we have a "lost" tape, one for each "suicide" attempt?

It calls to mind what's likely really going on here: that Epstein, who was facing a long prison term for pedophilia-related offenses, and who had a lot of dirt on rich and powerful men who joined him in his "endeavors" and probably would have talked to authorities about them in order to reduce his sentence, also had a lot of people who knew that. That made him a walking target for one of these targets, one with money for payoffs, extremely good connections, and advanced knowledge of how systems work, and the malevolent will to make it all happen to ensure Epstein gave no one up. Up until now, only Prince Andrew of Britain, a pretty unimportant person even if highly visible, has paid any price.

The two mysteriously missing tapes give rise to speculation about just how powerful this entity was (actually, it sounds like a foreign government at this point), and if suiciding Epstein and covering up his death are the only things they have done.

Epstein's dead, but there are still a lot of tapes out there. Here are two other things that stand out, suggesting that this entity has been active:

One, the FBI was "late" in securing Epstein's premises in the wake of his death. One wonders if anyone else got to all the evidence and tapes first. Whoever this player is certainly could have been anticipated to do that.

Two, trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who blew the lid off the Prince Andrew involvement with Epstein, did receive what lawmen said was a credible death threat. Whoever it is who wants her "suicided" out seems to have had some kind of truck with her and her accusations. That might narrow things down.

But that's if and only if there's an investigation, and the funny thing is, there doesn't seem to be, at least not from truly disinterested players. (New York's prosecutors and jailers already seem so tainted that there is no reason to expect they'll do anything here but push the matter under the rug.)

But someone out there seems to be exerting lethal force along with a master's capacity for covering up involvement. Perhaps it's time for President Trump to appoint a special prosecutor here. Someone out there wants something out there to never see the light of day.