More 'crumbs': Nancy Pelosi delivers sour, curdled response to blowout jobs report

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who's trying to impeach President Trump and doesn't want to be interrupted, knows better than anyone that Friday's blowout jobs report was crazy good news for President Trump.

RealClearPolitics is running headlines like these:

CNBC's Jim Cramer: Best Jobs Numbers I've Seen In My Life, We Can Win China Trade War With These Numbers

Jobs Report Takeaway: It's Morning in America

Trump's Unexpected Jobs Boom Leaves Dems Incoherent

Not a good look for someone who's trying to overthrow a president.

So...Pelosi reacted to this jobs bonanza party-hearty it's-raining-jobs fest the same way she reacted to the news that American workers were starting to walk off with $1,000 bonuses, as a direct result of President Trump's tax cuts.

Crumbs.

Remember how bitter Pelosi sounded when she called those worker bonuses "crumbs"?

Now that's she's impeachment queen, the jobs blowout make her bitterer still, so she put out this just-like-last-time reaction:

Despite some encouraging numbers, the November jobs report offers little solace to the farmers and hard-working families who are struggling to stay above water with the costs of living rising and uncertainty surging. We must take action to strengthen the health and financial security of America's seniors and families. Next week, the House will pass our transformational Lower Drug Costs Now Act to finally stop Americans from having to pay more for their medicines than what Big Pharma charges for the same drugs in other countries.

Stupid woman. We all know she's tried the crumbs thing before. Back then, she knew very well that those bonuses were directly linkable to President Trump, and workers knew it. Her curdled milk remarks were Nancy looking out for Nancy by trying to shift the "narrative" to something bad. It failed, and she ended up retreating with her tail between her legs.

But she's back at it, trying the same thing, trying to persuade us that jobs don't matter and actually, it's all about prescription drug prices.

Democrats are working on lowering prescription drug prices? They've been in office more than a year, and this is the first we've heard of this.

Whatever they've done, they've not gotten the job done; they've just talked about it. Here's Pelosi two months ago blathering about it — inexplicably with impeachment king Adam Schiff at her side.

Explain again why the House Intelligence Committee chairman whose life work is to Get Trump is somehow standing next to her for a speech on prescription drug prices, Nance?

It's just a reminder of what they've really been working on while pretending to want to cut drug prices, which is impeachment, impeaching President Trump, the man who brings all those jobs to workers who never had them.

It's pathetic. Having a job is the biggest anti-poverty program out there. As Pelosi offers subsidies to some on the specialized matter of drug prices, the big power of the Trump economy is sliding right past her — jobs, jobs, and more jobs. And more to the point, it's sweeping her lousy real-crumb program such as drug prices into the flotsam and her real plan to remove a president into the jetsam...of Trump's wake.

Image credit: King 5 via shareable YouTube screen shot.