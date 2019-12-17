Maxine Waters admits she has no facts but will ‘always believe’ Putin fixed election for Trump

Maxine Waters is the gift that keeps on giving … to President Trump. Perhaps cognizant that Christmas is approaching, she offered a special boon to the 45th president, a confession that there is no evidence for the charge of Russian collusion in electing him, and an affirmation that her belief in the discredited theory is religious in nature, and unshakeable. Intoher words,she’s a flat earth Trump hater

Transcript via Grabien:

Putin, in essence to head up the president’s campaign because I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it, I believe that Putin wanted to lift the sanctions. He’s always wanted to lift these sanctions that were placed on him because of his interfering and encouraging into Crimea. So I believe that they wanted to elect President Trump and Trump, I believe, agreed. I will always believe this, that if he gt elected he would end those sanctions.

Photo redit: Grabien screen grab (cropped)