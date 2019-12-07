Liz Warren vs. the Electoral College

Not only does Elizabeth Warren have knowledge of a magical money machine with which she can generate enough cash to finance her Medicare For All program, along with all her other extravagantly funded government free stuff; she also appears to have obtained access to a magical chant which will change the content of the U.S. Constitution by just saying it’s so.

The Democrat Presidential hopeful delighted a crowd of loyal devotees when she proclaimed that she hoped to be the last President ever elected under the Electoral College system; along with being first U.S. President ever elected to the office by popular vote. The big questions: Is Senator Liz Warren that ignorant of the constitutional protocol to believe she can amend the U.S. Constitution under her own authority as President? Or does she think that her progressive devotees are so naïve as to believe that she will have that much unquestioned power as to accomplish such a preposterous feat just by willing it to be -- with perhaps the mere penning of an Executive Order?

As much as progressives hate the Electoral College process, the senator knows very well she would never have that kind of undisputed power -- constitutionally -- to amend the country’s most sacred legal document by her own presidential authority. She also knows that no state -- with the possible exception of California, New York, and a handful of the more progressive New England states -- would stand by idly and give up their constitutional rights guaranteeing fair and equal representation in the selection process for filling the office of the President.

Progressive policy wielding cronies within the Main Stream Media’s propaganda machine maintain that Trump supporters are brainwashed and mindless cult followers. However; Liz Warren, her fellow Democratic Presidential contenders, and the MSM continue to prove that the name callers and accusers are the ones who are delusional.

